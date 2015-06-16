(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
affirmed ING
Bank NV's (ING Bank) THB4.26bn senior unsecured bonds due 2016
at 'AAA(tha)'.
This follows the recent downgrade of ING Bank's Long-Term
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A'/Stable from 'A+'/Negative on
19 May 2015 (see
"Fitch Takes Action on Dutch Banks on Sovereign Support Review"
on
www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the bonds is based on ING Bank's Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR of
'A', which is still higher than Thailand's Long-Term Local
Currency IDR of 'A-'.
Hence, the rating on the bonds remains at 'AAA(tha)', the
highest rating on
Thailand's National rating scale.
The downgrade of ING Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR was
driven by the
revision of its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from
'A+'. The action
was taken in conjunction with Fitch's recent review of sovereign
support for
banks globally. Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and
policy initiatives
have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support
for US, Swiss and
European Union commercial banks. Fitch believes that
extraordinary external
support, while possible, can no longer be relied upon for Dutch
Banks.
As a result of the revision to the SRF, the IDR of ING Bank is
now driven by its
standalone creditworthiness as expressed by the Viability Rating
(VR).
ING Bank's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise and diverse
business model
(mostly in the Benelux region), which supports resilient
earnings generation,
and its balanced funding profile. The VR also factors in the
bank's moderate
impaired loans and modest coverage ratios, which result in a
higher proportion
of unreserved impaired loans relative to its equity base than
similarly rated
peers.
ING Bank is the largest Dutch bank by total assets; it has a
strong retail and
commercial banking franchise in the Benelux. It also has retail
banking
operations outside the Benelux in a number of countries, notably
through its
direct banking business ING Direct, and commercial banking
activities are
conducted in major global financial centres.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on ING Bank's bonds is the highest on the
national scale
and, hence, no rating upside is possible.
The downgrade of the baht-denominated bond's rating is unlikely
in the
short-term as ING Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is still
one notch
higher than Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. Moreover,
the Stable
Outlooks on the ratings on ING Bank and Thailand indicated that
the ratings of
the two entities are not expected to change in the short-term.
ING Bank's other ratings are not affected and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'a'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt: 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes: 'A'/'F1'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: 'F1'
Commercial paper: 'A'/'F1'
Market linked notes (XS1144264667, XS1170271479, XS1202919806):
'A(emr)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh (ING Bank's THB bonds)
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst (ING Bank's THB bonds)
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson (ING Bank's THB bonds)
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen (ING Bank)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bjorn Norrman (ING Bank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
