(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Man Strategic
Holdings Ltd's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. Man Group Plc's Tier 2 subordinated
debt has also been
upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Man Strategic Holdings Ltd (Man) is a subsidiary of Man Group
plc (Man Group), a
London-based investment manager.
The actions have been taken by Fitch in conjunction with a
broader traditional
investment manager industry review. For more commentary on the
broader sector
review, see 'Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manager
Review; Upgrades AMG
and Man; Revises Invesco to Positive', also published today and
available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
The upgrade primarily reflects Man's improved leverage following
significant
debt repayments, greater business diversification as a result of
scaling up its
equity products offering, a somewhat more balanced earnings
profile and a
stabilisation of Man Group's funds under management (FuM)
following several
years of net outflows.
However, Man's earnings base and cash flow leverage remain more
vulnerable than
those of its higher-rated traditional investment manager peers
due to its
comparatively more concentrated product offering and higher
share of performance
fees in its revenue stream. The Stable Outlook reflects our
expectation that
absent any major market dislocation, Man Group will continue to
generate
adequate core earnings and maintain leverage broadly at current
levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LONG-TERM IDR
The Long-term IDR reflects Man Group's low cash flow and balance
sheet leverage,
adequate profitability, strong cost management, a sound balance
sheet resulting
in moderate credit, market and liquidity risks as well as its
sound franchise in
alternative investment fund and improving franchise in
traditional investment
management.
Given above-average volatility in Man's EBITDA, reduced leverage
(gross
debt/trailing 12 months EBITDA: 0.3x; net debt/TTM EBITDA:
-1.2x) is well within
Fitch's tolerance range for the rating level and is a key driver
of the
Long-term IDR.
In addition, Man's strong execution of its 2013 cost-saving
programme ahead of
time underlines the group's flexible cost base. This is
important given
continued pressure on Man's blended margin as a result of a
lower proportion of
higher-margin products (such as guaranteed products) and a shift
to more
institutional lower-margin clients (see also 'Fitch: Man's 2014
Results Benefit
from Diversification and Cost Cuts', 25 February 2014).
Management fee margins are strong relative to long-only managers
and we expect
EBITDA margins to remain healthy in the absence of material
market value
declines or outflows. After acceptable levels of net inflows in
2014, Man
reported modest net outflows in 1Q15 (minus USD1.3bn). Reversing
this trend by
ensuring consistently adequate asset performance across its
product range is in
our view a key challenge for management.
Despite various cash-funded acquisitions since 2014, notably of
Numeric in
mid-2014, surplus liquidity and surplus regulatory capital
remained adequate for
Man's rating at end-2014.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Man Group's USD150m fixed-rate reset callable dated subordinated
notes
guaranteed by Man have been upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-',
following the upgrade
of Man's Long-term IDR.
The notes, irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by
Man, are
subordinated and qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital. They are
rated one notch
below Man's Long-term IDR in line with Fitch's applicable
criteria.
The one notch reflects the notes' loss severity due to the
subordinated nature
of the notes. As the notes do not contain any coupon deferral
features, no
notches for incremental non-performance risk (relative to senior
obligations)
have been applied. The notes are callable but do not contain any
step-up
language.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
LONG-TERM IDR
Following the upgrade, upside potential for Man's Long-term IDR
is limited in
the medium-term. Man's rating will likely remain in the 'BBB'
range, given the
group's current size and business model with higher-than-average
exposure to
volatile products and reliance on performance fees.
Downward pressure could arise from sustained underperformance in
one or several
of its business lines leading to net outflows and weakened
profitability. The
ratings may also be downgraded on materially higher gross
leverage, for
instance, as a result of a debt-funded sizeable acquisition; a
material
reduction in Man's net cash position or from failing to
compensate for sustained
pressure on its management fee margin.
While we believe that further potentially sizeable acquisitions
are likely, we
expect these acquisitions - as with past acquisitions - to be
funded with
surplus capital, as previously indicated by management.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
As Man Group's subordinated notes are notched down from Man's
Long-term IDR,
they are primarily sensitive to a change in Man's Long-term IDR.
Fitch does not
rate Man Group. Although double leverage at the holding company,
Man Group,
could rise (115% at end-2014), we expect it to remain within
acceptable
tolerance levels (120% as per applicable criteria).
The notes' ratings are also sensitive to changes in their
notching, which could
arise if Fitch changes its assessment of loss severity of the
notes or of the
risk of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in
Man's Long-term
IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986453">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
