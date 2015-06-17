(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded PT Pakuwon
Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
foreign currency senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The
Outlook on the
IDR is Stable.
At the same time, the agency has also upgraded the rating on the
USD200m senior
unsecured notes due in 2019 to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The notes are
issued by Pakuwon
Prima Pte Ltd and guaranteed by Pakuwon and some of its
subsidiaries.
The upgrade reflects Pakuwon's solid and growing recurring
cashflows from its
investment property portfolio of seven retails malls, three
office buildings,
one serviced apartment, and one hotel across Jakarta and
Surabaya. Its retail
malls' net leaseable area (NLA) of 512,000 sqm places Pakuwon
among the leading
commercial landlords in Indonesia. The quality of its portfolio
in terms of
location and tenant quality ensures that the company enjoys high
occupancy rates
and rental reversions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Investment Property Portfolio: Pakuwon is a leading
Indonesian commercial
landlord in terms of NLA. Its malls have occupancy rates of more
than 91% (above
the industry average), and long-term leases that expire in 5.2
years on average.
Fitch expects Pakuwon's investment property to generate around
IDR1.2trn
(USD90m) of recurring EBITDA in 2015 compared with IDR980bn in
2014, due to
full-year recognition of recurring income from the recently
acquired PT Pakuwon
Permai. As Pakuwon adds more investment properties to its
portfolio, recurring
EBITDA/interest coverage ratio will remain solid at above 2.5x
and continue to
comfortably cover Pakuwon's loan amortisation and dividend
payment in 2015-2017.
Volatility in Development Cashflows Mitigated: Pakuwon continues
to have
significant exposure to development properties, even though its
investment
portfolio has grown via acquisitions and organically. The
cashflows from its
development projects are inherently cyclical and more volatile,
but Pakuwon's
strong investment property portfolio moderates this exposure.
Pakuwon benefits from its market leadership in Surabaya and its
ability to
create value from its large integrated mixed-use developments
despite being a
smaller developer. These advantages have helped the company
maintain an EBITDA
margin of more than 50% across its development properties.
Manageable US Dollar Exposure: Pakuwon had USD200m senior
unsecured notes and
USD58m mandatory convertible notes payable in its balance sheet
at end-2014 -
representing 67% of the company's total debt. However, Pakuwon's
solid recurring
EBITDA will insulate the company from the depreciation of the
Indonesian rupiah
against the US dollar. Fitch estimates that even if the rupiah
depreciates
further to 15,000 to the dollar, Pakuwon's recurring
EBITDA/interest will remain
above 2.0x. In addition, the company has hedged the full
principal of its US
dollar bond against depreciation of the rupiah using a call
spread agreement.
The call spread for the first USD100m is for IDR13,000-14,500
and the second
USD100m for IDR13,000-15,500.
Conservative Financial Policy, Leverage: Pakuwon has a
conservative financial
policy and track record of low leverage. Pakuwon has a target
debt/EBITDA of
less than 2.5x and the company has moved below its target
leverage since 2012.
Fitch believes that Pakuwon's leverage in 2015-2017 will remain
appropriate for
its 'BB-' rating with net debt/net inventory lower than 30%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- 5%-10% increase in average rental rates a year in each of the
company's malls
- Projects to progress in line with management expectations
- Dividend pay-out ratio of 30% from net income
- Annual land acquisition expenditure of at least IDR500bn
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: We do not foresee positive rating action in the next
two years.
However, an upgrade might be considered if the investment
property assets
increase to above USD1bn (2014: USD 668m) and its top three
investment property
assets generate less than 60% (2014: around 90%) of recurring
revenue.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained deterioration in the ratio of recurring EBITDA from
investment
properties to interest to below 2.0x
- Net debt/net inventory (net inventory defined as Investment
Properties +
Inventory + Property and Equipment - Advances) rising above 35%
on a sustained
basis (2014: 18%)
- Weakening of business profile that would be reflected in a
significant rise in
vacancy rates or a sustained fall in rentals
- Share of cash flows generated from investment property falls
to less than 40%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 67967240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 29886812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986526">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.