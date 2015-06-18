(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG/LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.'s (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the insurer's USD1.4bn
60-year step-up
callable subordinated notes at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's very strong
market position
and its strong capitalisation. The company's large holdings of
more risky
equities act as counterweights in the assessment.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's ratings are constrained by Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR which is 'A/Stable'. Consequently, Fitch
applies compressed
notching between the IDR and subordinated debt rating.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa had a 26% share of the domestic non-life
insurance market
by gross premiums written in the financial year ended March 2014
(FYE14), and
Fitch assesses its solvency as strong. The company also reported
robust
regulatory solvency measures. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
substantially improved its
underwriting profitability during the recent two years, due to a
sustained
increase in motor insurance premiums. Fitch expects the trend to
continue. The
company's largest underwriting risk stems from its catastrophe
insurance, which
to a large extent it reinsures with strongly rated
counterparties.
Exposure to domestic equity holdings remains a weakness for
Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa, although efforts are being made to reduce its
investments in
high-risk assets. The equity holdings increased in FYE15 as a
result of a rise
in stock market valuations, but management's goal is to reduce
the weight of
these investments in its balance sheet. Increases in the value
of equities
contributed to stronger capital measures.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa is the largest company in the insurance
group, Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc (SOMPO). SOMPO's other main Japanese
business is Sompo
Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. (Himawari Life).
Fitch believes
that domestic life insurance will continue to be vital to
SOMPO's performance.
Himawari Life contributes more than a third of the group's
adjusted earnings and
Fitch expects this trend to continue over the foreseeable
future. Himawari
Life's statutory solvency margin ratio remains high (1,676.3% at
end-March 2015,
up from 1,583.2% a year ago), partly backed by limited exposure
to high-risk
assets.
SOMPO's international insurance business is also steadily
expanding. The company
acquired UK-based Canopius Group Limited, a privately-owned
insurance and
reinsurance group, which underwrites a diversified portfolio of
business from
its operations at Lloyd's and around the world. SOMPO is also
expanding its
overseas operations not only in selected emerging markets but
also in non-Japan
developed markets. The contribution from its international
operations exceeded
10% of the group's total adjusted earnings in FYE15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Should the sovereign rating be upgraded and the constraints
relieved, Fitch
would expect to return to standard notching at that time. Also,
the ratings on
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa may be upgraded if the company
significantly increases its
global diversification. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were
lowered, the
ratings on the insurer are also likely to be lowered.
Rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of
capitalisation at
SOMPO and deterioration in its adjusted earnings. Specifically,
Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa's ratings may come under pressure if SOMPO's
consolidated group
solvency margin ratio declines to below 500% (820.7% at end
2014) or if its
Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply for a
prolonged period. In
addition, the ratings may come under pressure if SOMPO's
financial leverage
rises above 28% (7% at end-March 2015), or Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa's combined
ratio worsens to above 105% (96.8% in FYE15) on a sustained
basis.
