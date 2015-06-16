(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK/BARCALONA, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
completed a peer
review of seven rated traditional investment managers (IMs).
Based on this
review, Fitch has upgraded the following Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR):
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and
Man Strategic
Holdings Ltd. (Man) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Long-term IDRs of the remaining IMs included in the review
have been
affirmed as follows: Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (AAM) at 'A',
AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) at 'A+', Amundi Group (Amundi) at
'A+', Invesco Ltd.
(IVZ) at 'A-' and Schroders Plc (Schroders) at 'A+'. The Rating
Outlook for IVZ
has been revised to Positive from Stable. The Outlooks for the
remaining IMs are
Stable.
Today's upgrades and Positive Outlook revision primarily reflect
company-specific improvements, notably in leverage and assets
under management
(AUM) diversification. Please refer to company-specific rating
action
commentaries, also published today, and available on Fitch's
website, for
details.
Strong Operating Environment
On balance, traditional IMs continue to benefit from a strong
operating
environment, with increasing asset prices and solid net fund
inflows boosting
AUM levels and improving operating margins through economies of
scale. These
dynamics leave IMs well-positioned from the perspective of their
current
financial conditions, but future financial performance remains
susceptible to
declines should markets reverse course. This cyclicality in
traditional IMs'
business models is a key rating constraint in Fitch's opinion.
Positively, traditional IMs have further diversified their
product base with the
aim of achieving a more balanced AUM mix to moderate the effects
of declines in
individual asset classes. Cost control has also generally
remained a focus and
the firms' fairly flexible cost structures - which are partly
linked to asset
performance - provide some protection for the IMs'
profitability, should asset
valuations reverse.
EM Products Still Out of Favour
One notable exception to the generally benign operating
environment has been
emerging markets (EM) where portfolio flows remain volatile and
generally below
the long-term average. As a result, IMs with above-average
exposure to EMs,
notably AAM, have underperformed the peer group in terms of net
fund flows.
Opportunistic Leverage Reductions
Most rated traditional IMs have used surplus cash flow generated
from higher AUM
to repay outstanding debt and reduce their cash flow leverage
(gross debt
divided by EBITDA). As a result, interest coverage (EBITDA
divided by interest
expenses) has improved and the net debt positions of most IMs
are negative,
further enhancing their solid liquidity profiles.
Sensitivity to Interest Rate Increases
Rising interest rates are a key sensitivity for all rated
traditional IMs,
albeit to varying degrees. IMs with a disproportionately high
exposure to
fixed-income products such as AB or Amundi are likely to be more
directly
affected by net funds outflows following interest rate
increases. However, not
all fixed-income AUM are expected to perform similarly, with
more credit-
sensitive fixed-income funds being less directly impacted by
rate increases.
Ultimately, the impact of increased interest rates on IMs will
depend on the
magnitude of the rate increase and the relative
sensitivity/performance of the
IMs' fixed-income products. At a minimum, market value
depreciation or outflows
as a result of rising rates would reduce management fees and
thus increase cash
flow leverage. It could also create reputational risk for
managers if
performance is materially worse than peers. However, in the long
term, rising
rates accompanied by sustained economic growth should benefit
equity assets and
flows.
Fee Pressure Expected to Continue
Increasing AUM volumes, backed by strong equity markets
globally, have helped
traditional IMs offset management fee margin pressure.
Traditional IMs continue
to face these pressure as higher-margin products (such as
guaranteed funds) fall
out of favour, and, more importantly, with the rise of indexing
and passive
investment strategies including exchange-traded funds (see also
"Fitch:
Valuations Offset US Active Manager Pressures, For Now", 1 June
2015).
Some traditional IMs have reacted to the rise of low-cost
passive and indexing
competition by diversifying their product offerings to include
passive funds,
improving the relative performance of their key active
strategies and by
maintaining cost discipline. While IMs in this peer group all
have sufficient
scale and diversification to withstand further fee pressure,
ratings could come
under pressure if the shift towards passive investing results in
more material
AUM outflows, reduced fees/margins or increased cash flow
leverage.
Regulation: Funds/Firms
Regulatory dialogue with respect to the potential systemic
impact of IMs and/or
their funds remains heightened, although the magnitude of
ultimate regulatory
change remains unclear. Potential regulatory initiatives include
the designation
of the largest IMs or their funds as systemically-important and,
in Europe,
stricter capital requirements.
To the extent that IM firms (not just their funds) become
subject to additional
liquidity and/or capital requirements, Fitch believes that this
would be
positive for IM counterparties and debt holders in the
long-term. However,
profitability could come under pressure as a result of higher
capital and/or
liquidity requirements at the fund or firm level. Funds with
illiquid strategies
with daily or weekly redemption would be particularly affected.
Increased
compliance and reporting requirements could also contribute to
earnings
pressure.
