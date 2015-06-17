(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Change in Italy's mutual banking
sector, spurred
by the Bank of Italy and government's sense of urgency, would be
beneficial for
member banks, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profile of Italy's
cooperative
mutual banks, the Banche di Credito Cooperativo (BCCs), would
benefit from the
introduction of a well-structured mutual support scheme,
enabling support to
flow directly from stronger banks to weaker or ailing group
entities.
Broader financial sector reforms are under way to ensure that
credit flows
support the country's fragile economic recovery, but so far the
BCCs have been
moving slowly through self-reform. We believe the government
could impose change
on them through legislation, and that urgency is increasing.
This view follows
the passing of laws in 1Q15 forcing Italy's largest cooperative
banks - the
'banche popolari' - to transform themselves into joint-stock
companies, ending
the 'one shareholder one vote system' which often resulted in
self-interested
lobbying, slowing down essential reform.
Tighter cohesion among the BCCs under the direct control of a
joint-stock
company structure would have the potential to generate benefits.
Access to
capital would improve because investors prefer more
straightforward corporate
structures, governance practices, weak at some of the smaller
banks, could be
strengthened, risk management systems could be harmonised and
ICCREA Group's
centralised services could be more effectively implemented
throughout the BCC
group, reducing costs.
This could help prevent BCC failures, which escalated when
recession hit Italy.
Since 2009, an increasing number of cooperative banks have been
either forced
into special administration regimes or into the arms of ICCREA
Banca Sviluppo,
the entity which manages distressed banks and identifies
solutions for failed
ones, generally through mergers. Greater integration and the
introduction of a
group support scheme would enable us to assign ratings to the
entire BCC group.
BCCs, which have a similar voting structure to the banche
popolari, operate
nationwide, controlling 8% of total deposits. The around 370
banks operate
loosely as a group under the common 'Banche di Credito
Cooperativo' brand name,
and many share risk and operational systems. But the sector
lacks a cohesive
support mechanism, in stark contrast to the well-established
support schemes
central to the German, French and Dutch mutual banking sectors.
Fitch assigns group ratings to several cooperative banking
groups that benefit
from mutual support schemes in other EU countries. The
fragmented nature of the
BCC sector makes this impossible. We do assign ratings to ICCREA
Holding and its
related entities (BBB/Negative). ICCREA acts as a central
institution for the
BCCs, representing the group before regulators, and provides
treasury and risk
management functions nationwide. Not all BCCs use ICCREA's
services.
The BCC sector reported a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of
16.4% at
end-2014 (latest available figures), which compares well to the
Italian bank
average. But unreserved impaired loans represented a high 62% of
core capital,
reflecting low reserves held against impairments, which reached
nearly 16% of
total loans.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.