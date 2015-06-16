(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
COREALCREDIT BANK
AG's (Corealcredit) ratings and subsequently withdrawn the
ratings as
Corealcredit is undergoing a reorganisation. Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage for Corealcredit.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary. A separate rating action commentary on
Corealcredit's mortgage
covered bonds will be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - COREALCREDIT'S IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
The alignment of Corealcredit's IDRs with those of its parent,
Aareal Bank AG
(Aareal, BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+) was based on our view that Aareal
had a strong
propensity to support Corealcredit, underpinned by a control and
profit transfer
agreement between both entities, which contractually obliges
Aareal to
compensate any annual losses arising at Corealcredit.
In addition, Aareal has been increasingly managing
Corealcredit's capital,
funding and liquidity at group level since its acquisition in
2014, as shown
most notably by Corealcredit's integration within Aareal's cash
pooling
organisation.
On 15 June 2015, Aareal completed the transfer of Corealcredit's
banking
operations and 95% of its outstanding assets and liabilities
(including its
mortgage and public cover bonds and its cover pools) into
Aareal. Aareal will
continue to operate the remaining legal entity Corealcredit as a
non-operating
entity, which has returned its banking licence and has about
EUR350m total
assets remaining. The control and profit transfer agreement is
unaffected.
Corealcredit's outstanding debt has been entirely transferred to
Aareal.
The affirmation of Corealcredit's rated senior unsecured note
(XS0880057087)
reflects the note's transfer to Aareal. The note's rating
remains aligned with
Aareal's Long-term IDR. Aareal's ratings are unaffected by the
rating action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - COREALCREDIT'S IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating of the senior unsecured note (XS0880057087) is
subject to the same
sensitivities as Aareal's Long-term IDR, which are described in
the latest
rating action commentary on Aareal ('Fitch Downgrades Aareal
Bank AG to 'BBB+'
on Support Revision; Outlook Stable', published on 19 May 2015).
The rating actions are as follows:
COREALCREDIT BANK AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'/Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured notes (XS0880057087): affirmed at 'BBB+' and
transferred to
Aareal Bank AG
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
