(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed COREALCREDIT BANK AG's (Corealcredit) ratings and subsequently withdrawn the ratings as Corealcredit is undergoing a reorganisation. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Corealcredit. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. A separate rating action commentary on Corealcredit's mortgage covered bonds will be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS - COREALCREDIT'S IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT The alignment of Corealcredit's IDRs with those of its parent, Aareal Bank AG (Aareal, BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+) was based on our view that Aareal had a strong propensity to support Corealcredit, underpinned by a control and profit transfer agreement between both entities, which contractually obliges Aareal to compensate any annual losses arising at Corealcredit. In addition, Aareal has been increasingly managing Corealcredit's capital, funding and liquidity at group level since its acquisition in 2014, as shown most notably by Corealcredit's integration within Aareal's cash pooling organisation. On 15 June 2015, Aareal completed the transfer of Corealcredit's banking operations and 95% of its outstanding assets and liabilities (including its mortgage and public cover bonds and its cover pools) into Aareal. Aareal will continue to operate the remaining legal entity Corealcredit as a non-operating entity, which has returned its banking licence and has about EUR350m total assets remaining. The control and profit transfer agreement is unaffected. Corealcredit's outstanding debt has been entirely transferred to Aareal. The affirmation of Corealcredit's rated senior unsecured note (XS0880057087) reflects the note's transfer to Aareal. The note's rating remains aligned with Aareal's Long-term IDR. Aareal's ratings are unaffected by the rating action. RATING SENSITIVITIES - COREALCREDIT'S IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT The rating of the senior unsecured note (XS0880057087) is subject to the same sensitivities as Aareal's Long-term IDR, which are described in the latest rating action commentary on Aareal ('Fitch Downgrades Aareal Bank AG to 'BBB+' on Support Revision; Outlook Stable', published on 19 May 2015). The rating actions are as follows: COREALCREDIT BANK AG: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'/Outlook Stable; withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn Senior unsecured notes (XS0880057087): affirmed at 'BBB+' and transferred to Aareal Bank AG Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Sebastian Schrimpf Analyst +49 69 76 80 76 136 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203 530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986464">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.