(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Increased investor interest in
Portugal's banks, with
live offers for Banco BPI and Novo Banco, is one of the
indicators that the
country's banking system is stabilising, says Fitch Ratings.
Portugal's banks
have long traded well below book value but 2015 share price
recoveries for
quoted Banco BPI, Millennium BCP and Banif have raised market
values, aligning
these closely with book values.
Reported offers of EUR4bn for Novo Banco, the successor to
failed Banco Espirito
Santo, imply an 18% discount to the EUR4.9bn injected into the
bank by the
government. This should be manageable for Portugal's banking
system, which,
under the terms of the Novo Banco recapitalisation agreement,
must fully cover
any shortfall between the sale price and the capital injected
into the bank.
Five bidders for Novo Banco have been selected by the Bank of
Portugal for the
final stage of the process, which closes 30 June. These are US
investors Apollo
and Cerebrus, Banco Santander Totta, conglomerate Fosun and
investor Anbang, the
latter two being Chinese.
In March, Spain's Caixabank offered EUR1.09bn for the 55.9%
stake in Banco BPI
it does not already own, representing 90% of the bank's book
value at the time
of the offer.
Our portfolio review of Portuguese banks, completed on 19 May,
highlighted that
asset quality indicators are gradually stabilising and the banks
are returning
to profitability, supported by improving macro-economic trends.
Fitch expects
annual GDP growth of 1.5% in 2015 and a steady decline in still
high levels of
unemployment.
Banks' problematic assets, hovering at 10% of total assets, are
expected to peak
in 2015 although significant improvement will be slow as the
stock of problem
assets is high. Profitability remains fragile, especially within
the core
commercial banking business units. This is likely to improve,
supported by
falling impairment provisions, lower funding costs, particularly
as banks cut
back on deposit remuneration, savings on overheads and higher
contributions from
international operations, notably Angola and Mozambique.
Positive signals are
still timid but may be confirmed when banks post their 1H15
results in July and
August.
Portugal's national statistics institute reported an improvement
in banks'
housing appraisals in April 2015 of 2.3% yoy, with peaks of
close to 6% in the
metropolitan area of Lisbon. This is good news for the banks
because 40% of
their loan portfolios comprise mortgages to individuals and 32%
of loans to
companies are backed by real estate collateral.
Chinese interest in Portugal's financial sector is not new. In
October 2014
Fosun acquired 80% of Caixa Seguros, the country's largest
insurance company.
Broader Chinese investment has been substantial, in excess of
EUR5bn, spanning
utilities, infrastructure and real estate.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
