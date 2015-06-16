(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Budgets announced last week in the East
African
Community (EAC) were firmly expansionary in Kenya and Uganda,
while Rwanda
maintained a more cautious fiscal stance, Fitch Ratings says.
All three sovereigns are rated 'B+'/Stable. Kenya's and Uganda's
FY16 budgets
(for the financial year to end-June 2016) push fiscal
consolidation further out
into the future, risking an increase in debt which, if
sustained, could
undermine their sovereign ratings. Rwanda's budget foresees
faster
consolidation, but medium-term fiscal targets may prove
challenging as direct
budget support from foreign donors falls.
The continued investment in large-scale infrastructure projects
envisaged in the
EAC budgets will support economic growth. Capital expenditure as
a percentage of
GDP will remain in double digits in Rwanda and Kenya (where we
expect real GDP
growth of close to 6% and 7% respectively in FY16. Uganda's FY16
budget sees
capital spending jumping to 11.3% of GDP from 8% in FY15 as
spending on two new
hydropower dams and upgrading Entebbe airport ramp up.
Containing current spending would help balance the need for
large scale
infrastructure investment with the risk of rising debt levels,
but this is not a
feature of Uganda or Kenya's FY16 budgets. Uganda's budget
foresees the deficit
widening sharply, to 6.9% of GDP in FY16 from an estimated 4.5%
in FY15. Kenya's
budget forecasts the deficit widening to 8.7% of GDP in FY16
(Fitch forecasts
7.8% in FY15).
The Rwandan budget also focuses on infrastructure development,
but foresees only
modest growth in current expenditure. As a result, the
authorities have
announced a FY16 deficit target of 4.4% of GDP, down from an
expected deficit of
5.2% in FY15. This is consistent with our view that fiscal
consolidation will
steadily reduce Rwanda's annual deficits. However, the aim of
cutting the
deficit by 2.4% of GDP by FY17 will prove challenging as foreign
assistance
shifts from grants to concessionary loans.
Budget speeches also highlighted the importance of mobilising
more revenue and
improving the efficiency of spending and public services. Such
measures would be
positive if successfully enacted. Tax revenue as a percentage
of GDP is low in
Uganda and Rwanda, averaging only 14% and 16% respectively. In
Uganda and Kenya
the authorities expect changes to tax policy and administrative
measures to
yield tax revenue increases worth 0.5% of GDP (including Kenya's
capital gains
tax introduced in January 2015).
Aggregate EAC sovereign debt has been on an upward trajectory,
rising by 11
percentage points of GDP since FY08, to 26.7% in FY15.
Medium-term fiscal
frameworks are designed to support fiscal consolidation, albeit
at a modest pace
in Kenya and Uganda, where the budgets predict a deficit
narrowing, to 4.5% and
4% respectively by FY18.
The authorities expect Kenya's debt-to-GDP ratio to breach 50%
in this fiscal
year, the highest level since 2004. The Ugandan authorities
expect debt to edge
up towards 40% of GDP in the medium term. Rwanda's public debt
is lower, at
around 30% of GDP, and the fiscal consolidation should mean
further increases
are modest.
