CHICAGO, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Global Atlantic Financial Life Limited
(GAFLL),
subsidiary of Global Atlantic Financial Group (GAFG). The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
GAFLL's ratings reflect the company's strong operating
performance, strong
risk-adjusted capitalization, more diverse business profile, and
high credit
quality investment portfolio. The ratings also consider
execution risk tied to
the company's rapid growth in recent years, due in part to two
large
acquisitions completed over that timeframe. Fitch's views GAFG's
near-term
financial flexibility as somewhat constrained by the limited
access to external
equity capital given its status as a privately held company.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the
company will maintain
strong profitability and capitalization in line with rating
expectations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GAFG generates strong profitability as measured by returns on
equity (ROE) and
assets. For 2014, operating ROE was 15.9%. Fitch expects
profitability measures
will decline modestly in 2015 as growth is driven by lower
margin products sold
in competitive fixed annuity and life insurance markets.
Profitability is still
expected to be at strong levels for the rating in the 12% to 14%
range for 2015
as GAFG should benefit from economies of scale and improved mix,
and quality of
revenues and earnings streams provide new business capabilities.
Fitch views GAFG's capitalization as strong for the rating.
Commonwealth Annuity
and Life Insurance Co. (CALIC) group's RBC increased to 486% at
year-end 2014.
GAFG targets a 400 consolidated NAIC RBC ratio. Commonwealth
Annuity and Life Re
(Commonwealth Re) had Bermuda statutory capital of $479 million
at year-end
2014, well in excess of statutory requirements.
GAFG's integration risk has declined over the past year as the
company nears a
successful integration of its two major acquisitions. GAFG's
revenues increased
77% in 2014 and total assets increased 61% due largely to the
series of large
acquisitions and reinsurance transactions, but also very strong
growth in
annuities. Fitch expects these growth rates to moderate to lower
double-digit
levels in 2015, led by strong annuity sales and block
reinsurance transactions.
Fitch expects GAFG to maintain financial leverage in the 20%-25%
range, which is
in line with rating expectations. GAFG's pro forma 16%
financial leverage is
considered moderate following the favorable refinancing of bank
term loans in
2015. The company's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio
declined in 2014
but is considered somewhat high at 1.0x. Reserve financing is
the primary driver
of the high TFC and is considered manageable.
Fitch views GAFG's debt service capabilities as strong. Based on
the company's
strong earnings profile, Fitch expects GAAP interest coverage
(operating basis)
to be in the 10x-11x range for 2015. Fitch expects the primary
source for debt
servicing in 2015 will be cash at the holding company, which was
approximately
$350 million at March 31, 2015. Additional sources in 2015
include intercompany
surplus notes interest, fees and dividends from Bermuda-based
subsidiary
Commonwealth Re, and U.S.-based life insurance companies.
GAFG has low exposure to credit risk as exhibited a low risky
assets ratio of
18% at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 82% for the life industry at
year-end 2014. The
company's exposure to structured securities is above average, in
particular
non-agency residential mortgage-based securities (RMBS) and
CLOs. The company
invests primarily in investment-grade securities and has limited
exposure to
commercial mortgages and limited partnership investments. Credit
related
investment losses are expected to remain very low in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--ROE declining to below 10%;
--A decline in RBC below 350%;
--Increase in financial leverage above 30%;
--Decline in GAAP interest coverage ratio to below 8x on an
operating income
basis;
-- The announcement of a major operating company acquisition in
2015.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
maintaining a
low M&A profile over the next year and a combination of the
following:
--Successful execution of business strategy following recent
change in ownership
and large acquisitions;
--Achieving new business growth while maintaining strong
profitability;
--No deterioration in core financial metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following rating:
Global Atlantic Financial Life Limited
--IDR at 'BBB', Stable Outlook.
