(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Power
Finance Corporation
Limited's (PFC) proposed US dollar notes an expected rating of
'BBB- (EXP)'. The
rating on the notes is aligned with PFC's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating of
'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook.
The final rating on the notes issue is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PFC's ratings are equalised with those of India (BBB-/Stable).
This reflects the
entity's public sector status, government ownership, and strong
operational and
strategic ties with the government. PFC is, therefore,
classified as a credit
linked entity under Fitch Ratings' criteria. The ratings also
reflect PFC's
healthy financial performance and low delinquency ratio.
PFC is one of two public financial vehicles that provide funds
exclusively to
the Indian power sector and is also the largest lender to the
sector. The
government of India has also appointed PFC as the sole central
agency
implementing several nationwide power reform projects aimed at
reducing the
state power utilities' technical and commercial losses and
improving their
operational efficiency.
The government owns 72.8% of PFC and provides PFC support by
allowing it to
issue tax-free bonds. PFC's status as an infrastructure finance
company allows
it to raise foreign commercial borrowing of up to 75% of its
owned funds
(including foreign currency loans outstanding) or USD750m
without prior approval
from the Reserve Bank of India. Fitch expects PFC to continue to
receive
government support.
The Ministry of Power signs annual memorandums of understanding
with PFC that
set operational and financial performance targets. It reviews
these quarterly.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India appoints PFC's
auditors annually.
At end-March 2015, 69% of PFC's outstanding loan portfolio was
extended to the
state power utilities, which inherently have weak credit
profiles. Nevertheless,
the financial performances of the state power utilities have
improved in the
past two years because the government has raised electricity
tariffs and
launched a financial restructuring package for the utilities.
PFC's capital adequacy ratio improved to 20.34% at end-March
2015 (end of the
financial year 2015), from 20.10% at end-FY14, and also above
the regulatory
requirement of 15%. PFC's healthy profitability is underpinned
by its
comfortable interest spread and lean operating cost structure.
Fitch expects
PFC's net profit to increase by 20%-25% a year during FY15-16,
driven by Fitch's
forecast of 20% annual growth in outstanding loans and the
company's ability to
maintain its interest spread at the current level over the
period.
Concentration risk arises from PFC's exposure to the power
sector, with the top
10 borrowers accounting for around 43% of its total exposure at
end-FY15.
However, this risk is mitigated by the guarantees from state
governments for
part of the loans extended to state utilities, and the use of
escrow accounts in
the case of state sector borrowers. In the case of
private-sector borrowers,
security is obtained through, among other things, trust and
retention account
mechanisms, first priority pari-passu charge-on project assets,
collateral,
personal/corporate guarantees and the critical role that PFC
plays in providing
infrastructure financing to its borrowers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action would stem from a similar change in the
ratings of the
sovereign in conjunction with continued strong support from the
state.
Significant changes to PFC's legal status that would lead to a
dilution of
control by the government or deterioration in the likelihood or
timeliness of
support by the sovereign may result in the ratings being notched
down from the
sovereign ratings. Further dilution in the state's shareholding
to less than 51%
may lead Fitch to change its approach to the rating to a
standalone basis (from
the top down), which may result in a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9983
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 3 June 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
