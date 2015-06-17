(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
assigned Pan Asia
Banking Corporation Plc's (PABC; BBB(lka)/Negative) proposed
listed senior
unsecured debentures of up to LKR4.0bn a National Long-Term
rating of
'BBB(lka)(EXP)'.
The proposed issuance is likely to have tenors of three and four
years, with a
combination of fixed-rate and floating-rate coupons. PABC
expects to use the
proceeds to reduce structural maturity mismatches, diversify the
funding mix and
secure medium-term funding. The debentures are to be listed on
the Colombo Stock
Exchange.
Fitch will assign a final rating to the issue subject to the
receipt of final
transaction documents conforming to information already received
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The proposed issue is rated in line with PABC's National
Long-Term Rating of
'BBB(lka)', as they will rank equally with the bank's other
senior unsecured
creditors.
PABC's rating reflects its weak capitalisation amid rapid growth
in its loan
book. The rating also takes into account the bank's weak asset
quality relative
to higher rated peers, moderate franchise and improving
profitability due to an
expanding current and savings account base that helped to drive
higher net
interest margins.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The debt ratings will move in tandem with PABC's National
Long-Term Rating.
Failure to reverse the trend of deterioration in the capital
ratios by end-2015
and to materially enhance its loss absorption buffers would lead
to a downgrade
of PABC's rating.
However, the rating would remain at the current level if PABC is
able to
significantly and sustainably improve its capitalisation, mostly
likely through
a timely capital infusion and slower growth in its loan book.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
