(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 18 (Fitch) The increase in the size of Bank of
China Ltd's (BOC)
USD10bn medium-term note (MTN) programme will not have material
implications on
the programme's long-term and short-term ratings of 'A' and
'F1', respectively,
Fitch Ratings says.
BOC said it would increase the size of its MTN programme to
USD20bn from USD10bn
on 18 June 2015 to meet the bank's funding needs to support its
asset expansion.
Senior notes under the MTN programme will represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank, while
notes issued that
are junior to senior obligations will be rated on a case-by-case
basis in
accordance with published criteria and after taking into
consideration
individual terms and conditions of those notes. However, Fitch
reserves the
right to not rate certain instruments issued under the
programme, such as
dual-currency notes.
Notes issued under the programme may be from any branch or
branches designated
by BOC. Notes issued also may be in any currency or of any
tenor. The proceeds
of notes issued will be used for general corporate purposes.
Please see "Fitch Rates Bank of China's MTN Programme 'A'/'F1'",
published 9
December 2013 and available at www.fitchratings.com for more
details on the
programme.
Contact:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2135
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
