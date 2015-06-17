(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/HONG KONG, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's (SCB; BBB+/Stable/AA(tha)) unsubordinated unsecured short-term debenture programme of up to THB50bn. This programme will replace SCB's existing THB50bn short-term debenture programme, which expires on 15 July 2015. Debentures issued under the programme will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued in separate tranches. Proceeds will be used for the bank's general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme is rated at the same level as SCB's National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)', as the issuance under the programme will constitute direct unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. SCB's ratings reflect its sound domestic franchise, particularly in retail banking. The bank has had consistently high profitability, while key asset quality metrics remain reasonable with acceptable buffers in terms of capital and reserve coverage (as of 1Q15, the bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio was 15.9%, and its reserves for impaired loans was 138% of impaired loans). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in SCB's National Short-Term Ratings will affect the rating of the programme. SCB's National Short-Term Ratings are already at the top end of the scale, and hence, there is no upside. A downgrade may result from an extremely rapid deterioration in performance, asset quality and leverage. However, we do not expect such changes in the short-term. The other ratings of SCB are unaffected and are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'F2' Viability Rating: 'bbb+' Support Rating: '2' Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-' National Long-Term rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating: 'F1+(tha)' Senior unsecured USD3.5bn MTN programme: 'BBB+' Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+' National Rating on long-term subordinated debt: 'AA-(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +662 108 0153 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.