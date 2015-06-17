(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to Siam Commercial Bank Public
Company Limited's
(SCB; BBB+/Stable/AA(tha)) unsubordinated unsecured short-term
debenture
programme of up to THB50bn.
This programme will replace SCB's existing THB50bn short-term
debenture
programme, which expires on 15 July 2015. Debentures issued
under the programme
will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued
in separate
tranches. Proceeds will be used for the bank's general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as SCB's National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(tha)', as the issuance under the programme will constitute
direct
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank.
SCB's ratings reflect its sound domestic franchise, particularly
in retail
banking. The bank has had consistently high profitability, while
key asset
quality metrics remain reasonable with acceptable buffers in
terms of capital
and reserve coverage (as of 1Q15, the bank's Fitch Core Capital
ratio was 15.9%,
and its reserves for impaired loans was 138% of impaired loans).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in SCB's National Short-Term Ratings will affect the
rating of the
programme. SCB's National Short-Term Ratings are already at the
top end of the
scale, and hence, there is no upside. A downgrade may result
from an extremely
rapid deterioration in performance, asset quality and leverage.
However, we do
not expect such changes in the short-term.
The other ratings of SCB are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-Term rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3.5bn MTN programme: 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National Rating on long-term subordinated debt: 'AA-(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.