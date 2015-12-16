(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Exposure Draft: Country Specific
Treatment of
Recovery Ratings
here
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
Exposure Draft for
its Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings, which
reflects the intention
to update its analytical approach to determining soft country
caps.
The country-specific treatment of recovery ratings criteria
constrain the upward
notching of issue ratings from Issuer Default Ratings to reflect
recovery
expectations for corporate finance entities based on the impact
of
country-specific factors.
The revised approach has resulted in a limited number of
countries for which
Fitch has ratings moving either up or down from one cap grouping
to another.
Fitch estimates that it will need to review issue ratings of no
more than 10
publicly rated issuers and a smaller number of privately rated
transactions. In
addition, Fitch provides private Credit Opinion ratings to asset
managers and we
estimate that there will be an impact on fewer than 10 Credit
Opinion rated
issuers. Reviews may result in instrument ratings being upgraded
or downgraded.
After the comment period and upon the publication of the new
criteria, Fitch
expects to place affected transactions on Rating Watch Positive
or Negative. We
will then conduct full rating reviews for those transactions
utilising the new
criteria.
Fitch invites feedback from market participants on the proposed
criteria.
Comments should be sent to countrycaps.feedback@fitchratings.com
by 22 January
2016.
In accordance with regulatory requirements, at the end of this
period Fitch will
publish the results of the consultation. Fitch will then publish
the final
criteria.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contacts:
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 7350 1079
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
