(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final
rating of 'BBB' to
Heritage Bank Limited's (Heritage; BBB+/Stable) AUD50m Basel
III-compliant Tier
2 subordinated notes, which have been issued under the bank's
AUD2bn debt
issuance programme. The notes are the first instrument of its
type to be issued
by an Australian mutual financial institution.
The notes mature on 24 June 2025, although early redemption is
possible after
five years in 2020 and each interest payment date thereafter,
subject to prior
written approval by the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA). The
notes include a non-viability clause, and will qualify as
regulatory Tier 2
capital for Heritage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The sub debt instrument is rated one notch below Heritage's
Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb+', to reflect its below-average-recovery prospects
compared with
senior unsecured instruments. The notes would be subject to a
partial or full
write-off should APRA deem that Heritage would become non-viable
without a
write-off. Full write-off would be triggered should Heritage
require a
public-sector injection of capital to avoid non-viability. No
additional
notching from the VR for non-performance is applied, as the VR
already captures
the point of non-viability. The instrument does not qualify for
any equity
credit under Fitch's methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Heritage's sub debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations
that might affect the bank's VR.
Negative rating pressure could arise should Heritage weaken
underwriting
standards, relax risk controls and undertake more aggressive
loan growth in
order to improve its company profile. A severe deterioration in
asset quality
could result in weaker operating profitability and threaten
capitalisation,
which would be likely to trigger negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia.
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 May 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986594">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.