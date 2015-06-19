(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the the City
of Bucharest
(Bucharest; BBB-/Stable) has reduced its refinancing risk with
the successful
issue of RON2.2bn municipal bonds.
The bonds' proceeds are being used to refinance Bucharest's
EUR500m eurobond due
22 June 2015, which represented approximately 75% of its
outstanding debt. By
refinancing the eurobond with local currency bonds, the city has
also
significantly reduced its high foreign exchange risk, even
though this risk was
limited by the stabilisation of the leu since the Romanian
Cantral Bank adopted
a managed floating exchange rate regime in 2004.
On 5 May 2015, Bucharest finalised the placement of RON2.2bn of
municipal bonds
in four tranches with maturities in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025.
The tranche
amount is about RON555m each, with bullet repayments. Average
cost of funding is
around 3.98% as all tranches have fixed interest rates ranging
from 2.8% to
5.1%.
In Fitch's view, this has positively contributed to the city's
capital market
access since this series of bond issues with different
maturities will make
Bucharest a better comparable with other issuers while listing
the securities at
the Bucharest Stock Exchange and settlement via Clearstream
should support the
bonds' liquidity.
According to the published rating calendar, the next rating
review and
publication of a rating action commentary will take place 24
July 2015.
Contact:
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
