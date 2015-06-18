(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
India-based property developer Lodha Developers Private Limited
(Lodha) to
Negative from Stable, and affirmed its Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating at 'B+'. The agency has affirmed the 'B+' long-term
rating and Recovery
Rating of 'RR4' on Lodha's outstanding USD200m senior unsecured
notes due in
2020.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deleveraging Slower Than Expected: The Outlook revision reflects
weaker-than-expected operating performance for the financial
year ended March
2015 (FY15), and that a rating downgrade is likely unless
Lodha's performance
improves significantly over the next 12 months. Annual presales
of INR77bn
(around USD1.2bn) were 4% lower than in FY14, and 13% below the
company's target
of INR90bn. Cash collections also fell short of expectations,
due to weaker
demand and slower construction of some of its larger projects.
Consequently,
leverage (measured as net debt/inventory minus customer
advances) had increased
to 91% by FYE15 from 77% at FYE14, and is worse than our initial
expectations of
84%.
Improving Sales Momentum: Lodha's presales show an improving
trend over FY15.
Furthermore, Lodha achieved more of its annual presale targets
than some of its
domestic peers, indicating the relative strength of its products
as well as its
marketing and execution capabilities. Fitch expects presales to
improve to at
least INR110bn by FYE16, as more of its large, high-end projects
will come to a
close in the next 24 months. Our expectations for an improvement
in performance
is also supported by early signs of an improving macroeconomic
climate, led by
monetary easing earlier in 2015, which has spurred an increase
in bank retail
lending.
Largest Domestic Developer: Lodha is India's largest residential
real estate
property developer based on presales. Its land bank of 25
million square metres
is among the biggest, with the land valued at over USD10bn by
external valuers.
The company expects its current land bank to support
developments and sales over
the next seven years.
Project Concentration: Lodha's rating reflects its high
concentration in a few
projects despite the considerable scale of its operations. Its
four largest
projects will account for nearly 80% of contracted sales in
FY16, declining to
around 60% in FY19.
Most medium-term sales are focused on the high-end and luxury
segments, which
are defined by the company as properties with per-square-foot
prices of over
INR20,000 (USD325) and over INR50,000, respectively. The bulk of
presales in
FY15 stemmed from these two market segments. Sales here
typically exhibit a
higher correlation with economic cycles, and therefore are
generally more
volatile - owing to consumers' ability to delay their purchase
decisions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- 30% growth in annual presales in FY16
- Leverage to trend between 80% - 90% in FY16 and 70%-80% in
FY17
- No new land purchases in FY16
- EBITDA margins to remain wider than 25%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Leverage sustained above 55%
- Annual presales / gross debt sustained below 1x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
Positive: Developments that may lead to the Outlook being
revised to Stable
include:
- Quarterly presales trending towards achieving an annualised
value of at least
INR110bn by FYE16
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Muralidharan R
Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
