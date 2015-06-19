(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'A+' and the Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
San Marino's 'BBB+' IDR reflects the following key rating
drivers:
San Marino has achieved some success in fiscal consolidation,
with the central
government posting an estimated surplus of 0.7% of GDP in 2014
(revised from our
previous forecast of 0.2% deficit). This reflects a combination
of an income tax
reform to boost revenue and ongoing cuts to current expenditure.
Fitch expects the central government balance to remain in
surplus over the
medium term, helped by higher revenue from international trade.
The general
government balance (which includes the social security
institute), is forecast
to post a mild deficit in 2015-16, averaging 0.5% of GDP.
Although the
government may have to further inject further capital into the
country's largest
bank, Fitch's forecasts for public debt do not assume this, in
line with the
authorities' forecast.
After rising markedly from 2011 to 2013, total public debt fell
slightly in
2014, to an estimated 20% of GDP. This is well below the median
of 'BBB'
countries. Fitch expects public debt to remain broadly stable in
2015-16, with
the government focusing on rebuilding deposits (which fell to a
low of 3% of GDP
at end-2014) to ensure greater financial flexibility. The
government tapped the
domestic banking sector in 2013 to finance the deficit and could
do so in the
future.
Macroeconomic performance remains a key constraint on the
rating, with GDP
contracting by an average of 4.3% in the five years to 2014.
Although the number
of visitors and approved construction projects recovered last
year, economic
performance is weighed down by a contraction in credit, higher
unemployment and
insufficient investment.
Fitch expects GDP to expand 1% in 2015, boosted by improved
business and
consumer confidence, following the inclusion of San Marino on
Italy's tax
whitelist in late 2014. Medium-term growth prospects are modest,
and will become
increasingly dependent on Italy's performance, in particular of
the
Emilia-Romagna region. The external sector will provide some
support, with San
Marino continuing to post a large surplus on its trade and
services balance.
The banking sector, whose severe crisis in 2009-2013 undermined
sovereign
creditworthiness, is showing further signs of stabilisation.
Deposits increased
3% in 2014, and liquidity buffers continue to improve (the
coverage ratio stood
at 50.8% at end-2014, compared with 37.9% at end-2012).
The Central Bank of San Marino (CBSM) is strengthening its
supervisory
capabilities. Efforts are underway to identify further
non-performing assets,
while there has been marked progress in establishing a fiscally
transparent
regulatory environment for the banking sector. A forthcoming
memorandum of
understanding (MoU) between CBSM and Italy's Central Bank
proposes integration
between the two countries' financial sectors and could help make
San Marino's
banking industry more competitive and profitable in the medium
term.
However, the banking sector is still hindered by a number of
factors, including
significant losses, low provisioning for non-performing loans
(NPLs averaged
48.8% of total gross loans in 2014) and risks stemming from
Italy's law on
voluntary disclosure, which expires in September this year and
could trigger a
bout of deposit outflows.
A key risk remains the outlook of Cassa di Risparmio della
Repubblica di San
Marino (CRSM), San Marino's biggest bank (30% of system assets),
which still has
a capital adequacy ratio below minimum regulatory levels despite
recent
injections of state capital. The authorities see the rebuilding
of CRSM's
capital base and improvement in the bank's business strategy as
a priority but
significant progress is only likely over the medium term.
San Marino's rating also reflects strong governance and
development indicators,
which are well above 'BBB' peers. However, resilience to shocks
is greatly
curtailed by the small size of the country (32,000 inhabitants),
limited
economic diversification and high dependence on neighbouring
Italy. Moreover,
data quality remains weak, with limited national accounts and
balance of
payments figures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
-Sustained economic growth reflecting diversification of the
economy.
-Improvement in public debt dynamics and rebuilding of fiscal
buffers over time.
-Strengthening of the banking sector's soundness, including
improved asset
quality, CRSM capitalisation and reduced risk of deposit
outflows.
Negative:
-A prolonged economic downturn.
-Fiscal slippage that leads to a marked rise in public debt.
-Renewed instability in the banking sector that would affect
macroeconomic
performance or require further capital injections from the
state.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that San Marino will continue to strengthen its
international
cooperation agreements in economic, tax and political areas,
reducing the risks
from external policy shocks, particularly from Italy.
Italy's economy will grow 0.6% in 2015 and 1% in 2016 after
three consecutive
years of recession, supporting investment and trade with San
Marino.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial integration
at the eurozone
level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy
over the medium
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
