(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bulgaria's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Bulgaria's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have been affirmed at
'BBB-'and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
Bulgaria's ratings are currently supported by the sovereign's
lower level of
domestic and external indebtedness relative to its 'BBB' range
peers, as well as
a sufficient level of foreign reserves, which provide stability
to its existing
currency board regime. These factors offset large structural
weaknesses in the
economy, which constrain higher trend growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bulgaria's headline fiscal deficit (ESA 2010) at 2.8% of GDP
(end 2014) has now
moved in line with the 'BBB' median fiscal deficit. The widening
of 2014's
deficit by 1.9pp from 0.9% of GDP in 2013 has increased pressure
on the
government to keep public finances compliant with EU rules under
the European
Commission's preventive arm to which Bulgaria is liable. This
will be
challenging given Fitch's baseline of a weaker economic
environment in 2015 than
in 2014. For 2015, our latest projection is for a fiscal deficit
close to 3.0%
of GDP.
Despite the widening fiscal deficit, Bulgaria's gross government
debt ratio, at
27.6% of GDP, (end-2014) remains below the 'BBB' range median
debt ratio of
42.3% of GDP. Bulgaria's low level of indebtedness affords it a
rating strength
relative to its peers, although this is diminishing as the debt
ratio moves
higher. Our latest debt projections have Bulgaria's debt-to-GDP
ratio not
peaking until 2022-2023 at close to 35% of GDP, well above our
baseline one year
ago for debt to peak around 23% of GDP by 2017-2018. The biggest
risks to
Bulgaria's debt levels is a lack of commitment to fiscal
consolidation and
potentially further support for the banking sector, neither of
which are
incorporated into our baseline.
Weaknesses in the banking sector are a continuing risk for
Bulgaria's ratings.
Although the negative developments which occurred mid 2014 in
domestically-owned
banks Corpbank (KTB) and First Investment Bank (FIBank) were not
systemic in
nature, they highlighted problems in corporate governance and
supervision in
domestically-owned banks. The eventual implementation of a
sector-wide Asset
Quality Review (AQR) will add much delayed clarity over the
sector's financial
health, and could help restore confidence in the sector.
A potentially near-term risk to Bulgaria's banking sector
relates to
developments in Greece. Given the increased liquidity and
solvency pressures in
the Greek banking sector, Greek subsidiaries in Bulgaria cannot
rely on
receiving potential support from parent banks, making them a
potential liability
for the Bulgarian government.
For 2015 and 2016, Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 1.2% and
1.5%,
respectively. This is below potential growth, which is estimated
to be between
1.5%-2.0%, and more than half the five-year average growth rate
of the 'BBB'
median range (3.2%). We expect positive contributions to growth
from both
domestic demand and net exports in 2015. However, domestic
demand growth will be
lower than the previous year given our weaker outlook for wage
and employment
growth which will slow down household consumption, as well as
uncertainty in the
banking sector which has delayed new investment by the private
sector.
Bulgaria's external finances are supportive of its ratings. The
country's net
external debt position has been on a sustained downward
trajectory since peaking
at 46.7% of GDP in 2009. The net external debtor position of
non-financial
corporates remains high (52% of GDP; 2014), although the
majority of it
comprises intercompany lending (40% of GDP), is euro-denominated
and has long
maturities. Meanwhile, the sovereign has a strong net creditor
position (22% of
GDP; 2014), which lends adequate support to its existing
currency board
arrangement. Fitch also forecasts Bulgaria to maintain current
account surpluses
for 2015 and 2016.
Bulgaria's ratings are constrained by structural bottlenecks,
which continue to
constrain stronger growth rates, and limits Bulgaria's
convergence progress with
western European standards of living. Bulgaria is amongst the
poorest EU states.
GDP per capita is below the 'BBB' median and 47% of the EU
average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Re-emergence of instability in the banking sector, which may
increase pressure
on government fiscal finances and economic growth.
- Further fiscal slippage that threatens the long-term
sustainability of public
finances.
- A negative economic shock that causes a downward revision in
medium-term GDP.
The main factors that, individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action include:
- Credible fiscal consolidation that supports the long-term
sustainability of
public debt dynamics.
- Stronger trend GDP growth and progressive convergence towards
average EU
income levels.
- Sustained improvement in institutional governance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Bulgaria's currency board arrangement will
remain in place
and that governments will continue to pursue policies consistent
with it.
Fitch assumes that there will be no material escalation in
developments between
Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a significant external
shock to Bulgaria's
economy.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term.
Fitch's base case is that Greece (CCC) will remain a member of
the eurozone,
though it recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
