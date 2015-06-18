(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tullett Prebon plc's (Tullett) Long-term Issuer Default Rating and senior debt rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENIOR DEBT Tullett's ratings primarily reflect our view that its company profile as one of the largest inter-dealer brokers (IDB) with a strong market share in voice/hybrid broking should help it to maintain adequate earnings and leverage. Tullett has a sound franchise in its chosen market segments and, although more traditional broking activities account for the bulk of its operations, it has diversified its businesses, for example with the acquisition in November 2014 of PVM Oil Associates, an independent oil broker. Tullett's reported net income fell 62% in 2014 to GBP25m, driven by GBP53.1m exceptional costs, mainly related to initiatives to reduce operating expenses. Excluding these charges, underlying pre-tax profit fell 13% as a decline in underlying operating expenses was not sufficient to offset a fall in revenue. We expect Tullett to continue to manage its cost base to compensate for further revenue pressure, which we expect to continue. For 2015, Tullett's results will benefit from a GBP64.4m exceptional gain related to the resolution of litigation. Tullett' leverage deteriorated in 2014 when, as a result of a fall in EBITDA, gross debt to adjusted EBITDA increased to 1.9x, from 1.7x in 2013. Tullett had a positive net cash position of GBP78.1m at end-2014 and saw a 6% increase in tangible equity to GBP107m at end-2014. We expect Tullett to continue to build up capital as, under its renewed investment firm consolidation waiver, it is required by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to effectively meet consolidated capital requirements by 2024. Exposure to credit and market risk remains low given the company's business model, and the company is strengthening its risk management, which is important as operational and reputation risks are material at Tullett, in line with its peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR AND SENIOR DEBT Tullett's ratings are based on our expectation that, although revenue is likely to remain under pressure, the company will manage to generate adequate earnings to maintain a gross debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.5x. Should core leverage metrics deteriorate, Tullett's ratings will come under pressure. Given our expectation that earnings in the industry are unlikely to improve materially, an upgrade of Tullett's ratings is unlikely. We expect Tullett to strengthen its capital base as required under the investment firm consolidation waiver, which would underpin its ratings. We believe that the company should be able to achieve its target capitalisation given its earnings generation, but the firm might have to adopt a more conservative dividend pay-out policy if large restructuring charges recur. Despite Tullett's strategy to diversify operations, its business remains dependent on voice and hybrid broking, where we expect the company to maintain a strong franchise. Any material loss of market share that affects its company profile would put ratings under pressure. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Luis Garrido Analyst +44 20 3530 1631 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986627">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.