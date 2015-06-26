(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AIA Company
Limited Thailand Branch's (AIA Thailand) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects AIA Thailand's legal status as a branch of
AIA Company
Limited (AIACL). The rating is based on AIACL's strong market
franchise,
sustained sound financial performance and strong capitalisation.
AIACL is among
the leading life insurers in Asia with presence in 18 markets in
Asia-Pacific
and more than 28 million individual policies. The company has
total assets of
USD169bn as of 30 November 2014.
AIACL's profitability remained strong, with its pre-tax return
on assets of 2.8%
for the year ended 30 November 2014 (FY14), up from 2.5% for
FY13. Its value of
new business (VONB) rose 24% to USD1.8bn while VONB margin
increased to 49.1% in
FY14 (FY13: 44.1%) reflecting the group's focus on optimising
the product mix
for sustainable growth in total new business value. The
company's consolidated
solvency ratio was at 427% at FYE14 (FYE13: 433%), which was
among the highest
in the industry.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AIACL will
continue to
maintain a strong credit profile in the medium to long term.
Thailand is AIACL's second-largest market, after Hong Kong,
contributing 18% and
17% to AIACL's VONB and total weighted premium income in FY14
respectively. AIA
Thailand is the market leader in the Thai life insurance
industry with a 22.8%
market share in FY14 (25.0% in FY13) by total premiums written.
The company's
regulatory risk-based capital of 522% as at end-September 2014
is among the
highest in the industry and significantly higher than the
minimum requirement of
140%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A material deterioration in AIACL's credit profile could have a
negative impact
on AIA Thailand's rating. This could include an unexpected
significant
deterioration in financial performance, that is, pre-tax return
on assets
falling to below 1%, debt to capital rising above 20%, and below
investment-grade bonds to total equity rising above 40% for an
extended period.
However, Fitch does not expect these risks to materialise in the
medium term.
AIA Thailand's National IFS Rating is already at the highest
possible level, and
cannot be upgraded further.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+66 2108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
