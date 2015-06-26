(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIA Company Limited Thailand Branch's (AIA Thailand) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects AIA Thailand's legal status as a branch of AIA Company Limited (AIACL). The rating is based on AIACL's strong market franchise, sustained sound financial performance and strong capitalisation. AIACL is among the leading life insurers in Asia with presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific and more than 28 million individual policies. The company has total assets of USD169bn as of 30 November 2014. AIACL's profitability remained strong, with its pre-tax return on assets of 2.8% for the year ended 30 November 2014 (FY14), up from 2.5% for FY13. Its value of new business (VONB) rose 24% to USD1.8bn while VONB margin increased to 49.1% in FY14 (FY13: 44.1%) reflecting the group's focus on optimising the product mix for sustainable growth in total new business value. The company's consolidated solvency ratio was at 427% at FYE14 (FYE13: 433%), which was among the highest in the industry. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AIACL will continue to maintain a strong credit profile in the medium to long term. Thailand is AIACL's second-largest market, after Hong Kong, contributing 18% and 17% to AIACL's VONB and total weighted premium income in FY14 respectively. AIA Thailand is the market leader in the Thai life insurance industry with a 22.8% market share in FY14 (25.0% in FY13) by total premiums written. The company's regulatory risk-based capital of 522% as at end-September 2014 is among the highest in the industry and significantly higher than the minimum requirement of 140%. RATING SENSITIVITIES A material deterioration in AIACL's credit profile could have a negative impact on AIA Thailand's rating. This could include an unexpected significant deterioration in financial performance, that is, pre-tax return on assets falling to below 1%, debt to capital rising above 20%, and below investment-grade bonds to total equity rising above 40% for an extended period. However, Fitch does not expect these risks to materialise in the medium term. AIA Thailand's National IFS Rating is already at the highest possible level, and cannot be upgraded further. Contact: Primary Analyst Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +66 2108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road Lumpini, Patumwan Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.