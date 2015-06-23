(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
assigned the
Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM, AA-/Stable) proposed
long-term senior
unsecured US dollar-denominated notes an expected rating of
'AA-(EXP)'.
The notes may be issued in dual tranches under the bank's
existing US shelf
programme, which was last updated on 11 June 2015 at the US
Securities and
Exchange Commission. Fitch expects the size of the note issue
to be about
USD1bn and the tenors to be longer than five years.
The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's
general operations,
including extending foreign-currency loans and repaying maturing
debt and other
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The notes are rated at the same level as KEXIM's Long-Term
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's
IDR is
equalised with South Korea's rating (AA-/Stable) to reflect the
bank's policy
role in the system and the government's de-facto solvency
guarantee and
commitment to hold a controlling stake in KEXIM.
KEXIM's key policy role is to provide export, import and
overseas investment
credit. According to Article 37 of the Export-Import Bank of
Korea Act, the
government is responsible for any losses incurred by the bank
but not covered by
the bank's reserves. KEXIM is effectively 100%-owned by the
state (70.2%
directly, 15.0% through Bank of Korea, and 14.8% through Korea
Development Bank
(AA-/Stable)).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around the bank's relationship with South Korean
government and
South Korea's ratings. They would be directly affected by
changes to South
Korea's ratings or to the solvency guarantee under the KEXIM
Act. Fitch does not
expect any significant changes to either.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 August 2014
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986798">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.