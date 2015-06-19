(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised French media
group Solocal
Group SA's (SLG) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed
its Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. At the same time the agency
has downgraded
the senior secured bonds issued by PagesJaunes Finance to
'B'/'RR3' from
'B+'/'RR2'.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's view of
the increased
volatility of earnings and vulnerability of cash flows that SLG
faces in a
challenging sales environment. The business continues to adapt
to a digital
world where operating expenses and investment needs are
significantly higher
than in the past.
SLG's recent downgrade of revenue guidance, along with targeted
restructuring
plans, highlights the challenges of increasing online revenues,
while also
seeking to deliver improving cash flow. Fitch expects that
covenant headroom by
end-2015 will be very limited.
Management are guiding to EBITDA margin recovery and
stabilisation and believe a
target in the region of 29%-30% to be sustainable. Fitch
believes management
understands well the importance of stabilising operating
performance, reducing
pressure on its bank covenant and ultimately reducing leverage.
The agency
nonetheless considers the drive for online growth, high
associated staff and
technology costs and other cash flow pressures, will lead to
continued near-term
margin and cash flow volatility - pressures which are better
reflected in a
Negative Outlook.
The downgrade of the bond rating reflects Fitch's view that
enterprise value
multiples, both on a performing and distressed basis, for the
type of risk
inherent in Solocal's business, have been lowered. The material
deterioration of
trading performance, combined with an analysis that applies a
lower
post-distress multiple and valuation, results in recoveries of
'RR3' for the
senior secured bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Digital Transformation
SLG's business model has undergone fundamental change. Although
its listing
service still forms an element of its activities, the business
model is now
underpinned by driving search and display traffic, partnering
with large
third-party search engines and helping clients develop their own
online
presence.
Monetisation of traffic is driven by audience-created -
impressions, clicks and
leads - and by the economic model built around improving average
revenue per
advertiser (ARPA), increasing client numbers and improving
penetration of the
client base to which digital marketing services are sold. This
is an inherently
more complex and lower-margin business than the print business
of the past.
Fitch considers the transformation has been successful so far;
while challenges
remain if digital growth targets are to be achieved and group
margin performance
to stabilise.
Digital Revenues
Digital revenue growth was just 0.3% in 2014 with two quarters
in the year
delivering digital declines, evidence of the volatility that
remains in the
business. With low but improving single- digit online growth
reported in each of
the past two quarters an ongoing recovery and strong
improvements in margins
will be important if 2015 guidance is to be met.
Increased operating investment and changes to compensation
structures have
depressed margin performance materially but management believe a
turning point
has been reached. Fitch considers volatility remains, in
particular challenges
in balancing digital growth, commercial investment and managing
working capital
cash flows.
Free Cash Flow
Fitch estimates SLG will have spent a cumulative EUR45m to
EUR50m in cash
restructuring relating to the transformation between 2014 and
2015, with further
restructuring costs expected in 2016. Publicly the company has
stated it has
invested EUR200m between 2011 and 2014 on the transformation,
including
repositioning (ie. substantially increasing) operating expenses
and capex;
changes that will remain within the cost base on an ongoing
basis.
SLG is, in Fitch's view, an inherently lower-margin and more
capital-intensive
business today - both at the earnings and cash flow level. Free
cash flow (FCF)
may have bottomed out at EUR38m in 2014. However, appreciable
FCF growth is
unlikely until 2016 when lower restructuring costs and the
improved working
capital flows that management are targeting might be expected.
Limited Covenant Headroom
SLG's bank covenants were reset in 2014, with a net
debt-to-adjusted EBITDA
covenant falling progressively to 4.0x by end-2015. Delivery of
management
guidance on a consistent basis will be important if management
are to avoid a
covenant breach as Fitch expects headroom to be very limited by
the end of this
year. Revenue stability and/or growth, combined with a stable to
improving
margin, will be important if covenant headroom is to improve
beyond 2015.
Bond Recoveries and Instrument Ratings
As a 'B' category issuer Fitch has applied a bespoke approach to
the recovery
analysis of SLG. Applying a going-concern rather than a
liquidation approach
results in higher recoveries and a 'RR3' Recovery Rating. This
is lower than the
previous 'RR2', reflecting the deterioration in Solocal's
financial performance
and our view that an EV in distress would be lower than
previously assumed in
Fitch's analysis. The bonds therefore now benefit from only a
one-notch uplift
from the IDR and have been downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for SLG include:-
-Modest revenue declines in 2015 and continued pressure in 2016,
reflecting
single-digit digital growth and print declines, in line with
current trends
-EBITDA margin to stabilise in the high 20% range
-Cash restructuring costs to remain high in 2015 before slowing
in 2016
-Working capital cash flows to remain negative in 2015, albeit
at a slower pace
of deterioration relative to 2014. This trend to continue in
2016
-Capex to remain in the EUR65m - EUR70m range
-The company pays no dividends and uses FCF to maintain
liquidity and repay
debt. FCF is not expected to improve materially from 2014 levels
before 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Ongoing deterioration in revenue and margins, failure of
turnaround strategy,
or neutral or negative FCF
- Impending covenant breach and absence of signs that this will
be cured or
otherwise resolved without incurring a standstill
- Deterioration of FCF generation with expectations of leverage
increasing to
more than 4.5x net debt-to-recurring EBITDA.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a change of
the Outlook to Stable, include:
-Sound and sustainable digital revenue growth, successful
completion of
restructuring, combined with a stabilisation of operating
expenses and an
improvement in the working capital trends
-Sustainable EBITDA with positive FCF and evidence of
de-leveraging capacity
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity remains healthy. At end-1Q15 SLG reported unrestricted
cash and cash
equivalents of EUR43.7m and availability of EUR57m under the
revolving credit
facility due March 2018. Fitch's base case continues to forecast
positive FCF
which will also provide ongoing liquidity.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Emre Abale
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1454
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986699">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.