JAKARTA, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT
Reasuransi MAIPARK Indonesia's National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The company was previously known as PT Asuransi MAIPARK
Indonesia.
'BBB' National IFS Ratings denote an adequate capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
payment of
policyholder obligations than for financial commitments denoted
by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects MAIPARK's business concentration in the
reinsurance of
earthquake risks in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. It
also takes into
account the company's healthy operating performance, strong
risk-based
capitalisation and liquid investment mix.
MAIPARK has been consistently profitable since its inception,
supported by
stable investment yields and steady premium income. Its
underwriting margin has
remained sound with a combined ratio of 63.1% as of end-2014,
supported by the
absence of major earthquakes during 2014. This level is an
increase from 56.8%
at end-2013, mainly due to an increase in claims reserve
provision and higher
expenses ratio as the company has started to calculate profit
commission for its
ceding companies in 2014. MAIPARK's operating performance as of
end-April 2015
has been largely in line with the company's projections.
MAIPARK's risk-based capitalisation has remained strong,
amounting to 917.4% as
of end-April 2015, much higher than the minimum requirement of
120%. In view of
its specialist business nature, Fitch expects the company's RBC
to be maintained
at a level much higher than the regulatory minimum to provide
sufficient capital
buffer.
Cash and time deposits made up the majority of its investment
portfolio over the
last five years. At end-2014, the proportion of cash and time
deposits fell to
76.4% of MAIPARK's investment portfolio as the company decided
to divert some of
its cash into mutual funds and property investments, which
mostly have
guarantees from the sellers to buy back the assets in two years.
Nonetheless,
MAIPARK's investment mix has remained highly liquid. The
company's exposure to
risky assets such as stocks and properties was 23.9% of its
shareholders' equity
at end-2014, well above the median for its rating category.
MAIPARK's investment
mix as of end-April 2015 has remained largely in line with that
at end-2014.
The company regularly monitors its risk exposure, and assesses
its risk
accumulation after the regulator raised the mandatory cession of
earthquake
premiums to 15% of the total sum insured. The maximum limit is
USD3.5m for any
one risk across all zones beginning in 2014, from as low as 5%
of the total sum
insured with maximum limit of USD2.5m on any one risk (depending
on the zone),
previously. MAIPARK has added a few optional layers to its
retrocessionaires
arrangement to mitigate its catastrophe risks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK
will continue to
maintain a sufficient capital buffer and adequate retrocession
coverage to
support its ongoing business growth and shield itself from
potential shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability
to enhance its
risk management capabilities, such as reserving techniques and
catastrophe
modelling, and sustain its operating profitability, with a
pre-tax return on
assets consistently above 20% (2014: 17.3%).
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in the
reinsurer's premium sustainability, operating performance, and
capital, relative
to its business portfolio (that is, statutory risk-based capital
below 250% for
a sustained period) due to excessive growth or claims from
catastrophe losses.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
