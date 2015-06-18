(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit
Luxembourg S.A.'s
senior unsecured debt issue at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is equalised with the Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Yapi vs Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB), which is the
obligor under the
notes.
Fitch affirmed YKB's ratings, including its 'BBB'/Stable
Long-term IDR and 'BBB'
senior debt rating on 16 June 2015 (see Fitch Affirms Large
Privately-Owned
Turkish Banks; Keeps Garanti on RWP on www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to changes in YKB's IDR.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
