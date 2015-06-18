(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 18 (Fitch) A gradual hike in interest rates would increase the cost of borrowing for US companies, likely resulting in lower profits and slower growth, according to Fitch Ratings. But while higher rates would cause some discomfort, Fitch continues to believe a gradual rise would have limited impact for corporate credits as a whole, given the offsetting backdrop of US economic growth and aggressive refinancing by most corporates over the last few years that has resulted in maturities being pushed out with low-coupon, long dated debt. In contrast, under our stress case scenario, rapid interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve would put additional pressure on credit metrics and could prompt more rating changes. Our stress case scenario includes more rapid rate increases, a choking off of near-term credit, a flattening of the yield curve and a spike in inflation. Against a backdrop of increased M&A activity, interest rate pressure could also impair the financial flexibility of buyers as acquisitions become more expensive to finance. The ability to handle interest rate increases varies by corporate sector. Sectors with cost recovery mechanisms (utilities, master limited partnerships (MLPs)) or strong pricing power (aerospace and defense, engineering and construction) are generally among those best able to counter the challenges in the stress case stemming from faster rising inflation and interest rates, while sectors with limited pricing power(such as homebuilders) may encounter more issues. The secondary effects of a stress scenario are also important, as rising rates in a stagnant economic environment are likely to dampen equity values. Sectors where ongoing access to capital markets is critical for funding growth (REITs and MLPs) are likely to be especially sensitive to the stress scenario, given their high distributions and limited ability to retain cash. While market expectations about the speed and magnitude of US interest rate increases have declined somewhat, they remain broadly consistent with the base case scenario laid out in Fitch's special report titled, "U.S. Corporates: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock' available on our website: www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA Senior Director Corporates Fitch Ratings +1 312 368-2090 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.