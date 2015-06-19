(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four
Ukrainian banks at their
'CCC' Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs).
The affected
banks are Joint Stock Commercial Industrial & Investment Bank
(PJSC
Prominvestbank, PIB), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSC
Credit Agricole Bank
(CAB) and PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU).
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Ukrsotsbank's (Ukrsots)
and PJSCCB
Pravex-Bank's (Pravex) Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'cc' from
'ccc' and,
following this, has placed both banks' 'CCC' Long-term
foreign-currency IDRs on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch has also affirmed PIB's, PCBU's and ABU's VRs at 'ccc' and
CAB's VR at
'b-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
All six banks' IDRs and National Ratings factor in the
likelihood of support the
banks may receive from their foreign shareholders. The
affirmation of the four
banks' 'CCC' Long-term foreign-currency IDRs and ABU's foreign
currency senior
debt ratings reflects the constraint of Ukraine's Country
Ceiling (CCC), which
captures the risk of transfer and convertibility restrictions
and limits the
extent to which support from the majority foreign shareholders
of these banks
can be factored into the ratings.
The limited capital and currency controls introduced in 1H14
remain largely in
force. Ukraine's Country Ceiling reflects the high risk of these
controls being
tightened further, to the extent that these would materially
constrain or impede
the private sector's ability to repay external debt.
The affirmation of the four banks' Long-term local-currency IDRs
and PCBU's and
ABU's senior unsecured local currency debt at 'B-', i.e one
notch above the
'CCC' sovereign rating, reflects the strength of the shareholder
support for
these entities. The Negative Outlooks, however, take into
account country risks,
and in particular the risk, in extreme scenarios, of
restrictions being placed
on banks' ability to service their local currency obligations.
PIB is almost fully owned by Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank
(VEB,
BBB-/Negative); PCBU is controlled (80% of voting stock) by
Germany's ProCredit
Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB/Stable); and CAB is fully owned by
Credit Agricole
S.A. (A/Stable).
ABU's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by Fitch's view on
potential
support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its
main
shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC
Alfa-Bank (AB;
BB+/Negative). However, the probability of support is limited
due to the
indirect relationship with other group assets and the mixed
track record of
support from its main shareholders.
Ukrsots is 99.4%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit,
BBB+/Stable) through its
Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (BBB+/Stable) and
Pravex is fully
owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa, BBB+/Stable). Both
Ukrsots and Pravex
remain up for sale after their parents made relevant
announcements in early
2014, although there has been little progress so far given the
difficult
operating environment in Ukraine. Both parents target sale of
their Ukrainian
subsidiaries as soon as the opportunity arises. Fitch believes
that current
shareholders will likely have a high propensity to provide
support to their
Ukrainian subsidiaries prior to sale.
Following the downgrades of Ukrsots' and Pravex's VRs, their
Long-term
foreign-currency IDRs are no longer underpinned by their
standalone
creditworthiness. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on both banks'
foreign and
local currency IDRs and National Ratings reflects Fitch's view
that shareholder
support will probably become less reliable if the banks are
sold, in particular
to local shareholders.
VRs
All six banks' VRs capture the high pressure on their standalone
creditworthiness from the distressed operating environment. They
face a
deepening recession (Fitch forecasts GDP to contract by 9% in
2015), sharp
hryvnia (UAH) depreciation (the official UAH/USD exchange rate
or is down by 35%
year-to-date after a fall by 97% in 2014), ensuing inflation
(annual consumer
inflation of 58% in May 2015), and an unresolved military
conflict in eastern
Ukraine, causing widespread economic dislocations.
Ukrainian banks' credit profiles have deteriorated markedly
since the beginning
of 2014 as a result of sharply increased loan impairments,
erosion of capital
(due to credit losses and devaluation-driven inflation of FX
assets) and funding
pressures (due to continuing deposit outflows).
Capital has remained under more pressure than liquidity since
the beginning of
2014, particularly in 1Q15 when most of the reviewed banks (with
the exception
of CAB and PCBU) breached the minimum regulatory capital
adequacy ratio of 10%,
before receiving capital support from parents (through
conversion of parent
funding to Tier 1 equity in the case of Ukrsots, PIB, and by
cash contributions
for PCBU and Pravex). ABU is still reliant on the regulatory
forbearance made
available to all sector banks in respect to non-compliance with
capital
requirements.
Deposit outflows have been manageable for each of the six banks,
helped by
regulatory restrictions on cash withdrawals of deposits and
liquidity support
from parent banks. Liquidity buffers (comprising cash and
equivalents and
unpledged securities eligible for refinancing with the central
bank), net of
near term wholesale funding repayments, remained at comfortable
levels at
end-1Q15 or end-4M15, in the range of 13% (ABU) to 52% of
customer deposits
(PIB, mostly reflecting a high reliance on parent funding - at
68% of end-1Q15
liabilities).
The downgrades of Ukrsots' and Pravex' VRs to 'cc' from 'ccc'
reflect (i) both
banks' very high levels of impaired loans, with NPLs (loans more
than 90 days
overdue) and restructured exposures together comprising
approximately 80% of
gross loans at end-1Q15; and (ii) insufficient loss absorption
capacity, due
both to modest or negligible equity buffers, (despite capital
increases in 5M15)
and negative pre-impairment profitability in 2014-1Q15 (net of
accrued interest
income). Unreserved NPLs accounted for a large 2.3-3.3x of these
banks' Basel
capital at end-1Q15, making both of them still highly reliant on
capital
support. Restructured exposures, which would otherwise have been
NPLs if not for
restructuring, also represent significant downside risks.
The 'ccc' VRs of PIB, PCBU and ABU reflect high levels of
impaired loans (NPLs
and restructured exposures ranging from 20% at PCBU to 92% at
PIB) and moderate
loss absorption capacity, also taking into account recent or
upcoming capital
increases in 2015. The ratings also take into account that the
three banks'
reported NPLs are generally well covered by reserves and/or
through credit
enhancement (ABU).
CAB's 'b-' VR reflects less asset quality deterioration than at
most Ukrainian
banks, still solid pre-impairment profitability, manageable
exposure to FX risks
and a sound liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' IDRs would not automatically be downgraded in case of
a sovereign
downgrade/debt restructuring. However, the ratings could be
downgraded in case
of transfer and convertibility or other restrictions being
imposed, which would
impede the banks' ability to service their obligations.
Aside of Ukrsots and Pravex, the Stable Outlooks on the National
Ratings
reflects Fitch's view that any future deterioration in these
banks' credit
profiles is likely to be broadly in line with that of other
Ukrainian issuers,
meaning that the banks' default risk relative to other issuers
will remain
broadly unchanged.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Ukrsots' and Pravex's
ratings once the
sales, should they take place, are completed. If, in Fitch's
view, support from
new shareholders cannot be factored into the ratings, then the
Long-term IDRs of
these two banks are likely to be downgraded to the levels of
their VRs (cc).
VRs
Upside potential for VRs is limited, but could arise from a
strengthening of
banks' capital positions and improvements in reserve coverage of
impaired loans.
Stabilisation of the country's economic prospects would reduce
downward pressure
on the VRs. The VRs could be downgraded if additional loan
impairment
recognition undermines capital positions without sufficient
support being made
available.
The rating actions are as follows:
PJSC Prominvestbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'CCC', placed on RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured local currency debt: 'B-'/ 'RR4'/ 'AAA(ukr)',
maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)', maintained on RWN
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/ 'RR4'/
'AAA(ukr)
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Pravex:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'CCC', placed on RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)', maintained on RWN
CAB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4'/
'AA+(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at
'B-(EXP)'/'RR4'/'AA+(EXP)(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency market linked
securities: affirmed at
'B-(EXP)(emr)'/'RR4'; 'AA+(EXP)(ukr)(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance LLC: affirmed at
'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
