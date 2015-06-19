(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuwait's ratings reflect its exceptionally strong fiscal and
external position,
balanced against a heavily oil-dependent economy, a degree of
geopolitical risk,
and weak scores on measures of governance and ease of doing
business.
Sovereign net foreign assets were an estimated 270% of GDP at
end-2014,
underpinned by 184% in external assets managed by the Kuwait
Investment
Authority across its two funds. The General Reserve Fund (GRF),
the purpose of
which is to cover government expenditure, had domestic and
foreign assets of an
estimated 56% of GDP at the end of fiscal year 2014/15 (FYE15).
The Reserve Fund
for Future Generations, which by law receives at least 10% of
all government
revenues before transfers to the GRF, had 196% of GDP; the
transfer has been 25%
of revenue in each of the past three years. Gross government
debt was only 5.5%
of GDP at FYE15.
Kuwait is resilient to the fall in the oil price and the
downward revision in
the expected oil price path, due to a low cost of oil production
and the large
size of oil revenues relative to government expenditures. We
expect that
Kuwait's fiscal break-even export price of oil will be USD57/b,
below our oil
export price forecast for Kuwait of USD64/b in FY16.
We forecast that lower oil-related revenues combined with
continued spending
growth will cause the general government surplus (including
investment income)
to fall to 10.6% of GDP in FY16 from an estimated 20.7% of GDP
in the preceding
fiscal year. The authorities intend to undertake measures that
could limit the
growth of current spending in the FY16 budget, but capital
spending plans are
unaffected. We expect the budget balance to improve to 16.7% in
FY17. Similarly,
we expect the current account surplus to halve to 15.1% of GDP
in 2015 before
recovering to 20% of GDP in 2016.
We expect real GDP growth to rise to 1.8% in 2015 and 2.0% in
2016, from an
estimated 0.9% in 2014. Growth will be driven by resilient
private and public
consumption and government capital spending, given stable oil
production
volumes. A lower oil price path appears to have had limited
impact on the
available confidence indicators, while a better relationship
between parliament
and government should support the implementation of government
capital projects.
There has been mixed progress on reforms to address Kuwait's
structural
weaknesses. A recent attempt to raise the subsidised price of
diesel and
kerosene was partially reversed in February after fierce
opposition. However,
new laws on foreign direct investment and public private
partnerships have
recently been implemented and are a step towards bringing
Kuwait's business
environment more in line with its peers.
Oil directly accounts for 60% of GDP and 80% of government and
external
revenues, and government contracts support much of the private
sector. Kuwait
ranks better than only 50% of all countries in terms of the
World Bank's
governance and ease of doing business measures, while the median
'AA' country
ranks better than 70% of countries in terms of governance and
almost 90% of
countries in terms of ease of doing business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Sustained low oil prices that erode fiscal and external
buffers.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
- Adverse domestic political developments that are much more
severe than the
2012 protests.
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Improvement in structural weaknesses such as reduction in oil
dependence, and
a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We forecast that Brent crude will average USD65/b in 2015 and
USD75/b in 2016.
We expect Kuwait to maintain stable oil production volumes, in
line with its
regional peers.
We assume that regional geopolitical conflicts will not directly
impact Kuwait
or its ability to trade.
We assume that the current parliament will maintain its broadly
constructive
relationship with the government, that any leadership succession
will be smooth,
and that the domestic political scene will be stable.
