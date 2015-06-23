(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating, at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed the company's wholly owned subsidiary Singtel Optus Pty Limited's (Optus) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook on both IDRs is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Rating Headroom: Fitch expects Singtel's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage for financial year ended March 2016 (FY16) to increase to 2.1x (FY15: 1.8x) following the USD810m acquisition of managed security company Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Trustwave). The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that Singtel will deleverage to 1.7x-2.0x in FY17-FY18, near the level above which we may consider negative rating action. More Acquisitions Likely: Fitch believes Singtel will continue to undertake more acquisitions, if suitable opportunities arise. We believe the realignment of Digital Life (DL) focus in April 2015 underpins a more refined strategy for the group, and for future acquisitions by DL. Our rating factors in a certain level of acquisitions; we expect Singtel to have sufficient headroom for another SGD300m in total acquisitions over FY16-FY17, on top of the Trustwave deal. Acquisitions above this level may affect the rating, while Singtel will benefit from an earlier-than-expected divestment of NetLink Trust - ahead of Infocomm Development Authority's (IDA) mandated April 2018 deadline - which should provide additional financial flexibility. Flat FY16 FFO: FFO is likely to be around SGD5.3bn-5.4bn (FY15: SGD5.4bn) in FY16, as slow growth in Singapore and Australia offsets continuing EBITDA losses in DL. We expect Trustwave will turn around much faster than DL, given its asset-light business and established presence in North America. Singtel has set a target for Trustwave to be EBITDA positive in the second year of acquisition. High Capex: We estimate group annual cash capex of SGD2.3bn-2.4bn in FY16-FY17 (FY15: SGD2.2bn), driven by capex expansion in Australia. Singtel will spend SGD2.3bn in cash capex in FY16, which mainly includes a new data centre in Singapore, 4G expansion in Australia, and a new unified billing and customer care systems. Cash flow from operations in FY16 is likely to fully cover capex and dividend commitments. Parental Support: Singtel's 'A+' ratings continue to factor in a one-notch support above its standalone ratings, to reflect Singapore's (AAA/Stable) majority state ownership (51% at end-May 2015) through Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. Singtel is Temasek's largest investment, accounting for about 13% of total investment value of SGD223bn at end-March 2014. Strong Regional Play: Singtel's standalone credit profile of 'A' factors in its diversified cash flows through its solid market position in Singapore, No.2 market position in Australia through Singtel Optus (A/Stable), and participation in leading market positions in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand through associates. Strong Optus-Singtel Link: The strong linkage between Optus and Singtel leads to an equalisation of Optus's rating with Singtel's standalone credit profile of 'A'. Singtel owns 100% of Optus, and maintains full control on the board. Fitch estimates low-single-digit revenue growth for Optus (FY15: 3.8%) and stable absolute EBITDA in FY16. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to grow by the low-single-digit percentage in FY16-FY18 - Operating EBITDAR margin of around 31% as better data monetisation offsets declining roaming revenues - Cash capex/revenue of around 13%; this excludes spectrum fees - Total acquisitions of SGD300m during FY16-FY17, in addition to the USD810m Trustwave deal - Divestment of Singtel's stake in NetLink Trust to 25% in FY18 - Dividend payout of 73%-74% during FY16-FY17 (FY15: 74%). RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating Sensitivities - Singtel Positive: There is limited upside potential for Singtel's rating in the short to medium term, although developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x, with positive post-dividend distribution FCF on a sustained basis - Tangible evidence of support from Temasek, including an equity injection or a legal guarantee on Singtel's debt Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage of above 2.0x (FY15: 1.8x) on a sustained basis - FFO fixed-charge coverage below 7.0x (FY15: 8.6x) on a sustained basis - Weakening of ties between Temasek and Singtel, indicating a change in implied support. Rating Sensitivities - Optus Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - An upgrade of Singtel's standalone ratings or a strengthening of the linkage between Singtel and Optus (eg parental legal guarantees) Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade of Singtel's standalone ratings or a weakening of the linkage between Singtel and Optus. LIQUIDITY Fitch expects Singtel and Optus to cover short-term debt maturities comfortably over FY16. Their respective cash balances at end-March 2015 stood at SGD563m and AUD105m, against debt obligations of SGD174m and AUD2m due in FY16. Liquidity is strengthened by their access to capital markets and banks - in light of their market and financial positions. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Singapore Telecommunications Limited - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'. Singtel Optus Pty Limited - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +612 8256 0307 Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986802">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.