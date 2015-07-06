(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg-based ATLANTICLUX
Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at
'BBB+' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita value of business
in-force (ViF)
transaction and its Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ATL's track record of strong
profitability, low
investment risk and strong capital position. These positive
rating factors are
partly offset by ATL's dependence on unit-linked products, its
small size, and
high total financing & commitments (TFC) to total available
capital ratio.
SQ ReVita and Salam III Sukuk are rated at the same level as
ATL's IDR. This is
because, despite their structured features, Fitch treats these
transactions as
effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior
unsecured
corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly
recourse nature, and
what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the
structures.
Fitch views ATL's bottom-line profitability as strong. Despite
its
cost-intensive distribution channels, ATL achieved a return on
assets (RoA) of
1.6% in 2014 (2013: 1.1%; 2012: 0.6%) and has continually
reported RoAs of more
than 0.5% since 2007.
ATL's fee income, and hence earnings, depend on the market value
of assets under
management, which increased to EUR547m at end-2014 from EUR526m
at end-2013,
supporting the company's earnings prospects.
ATL faces only limited direct investment risks, as policyholders
or other
external parties providing guarantees offered within ATL's
products bear the
risk of falling equity markets. The remaining mortality and
disability risks are
largely reinsured.
ATL's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score was 'Extremely
Strong' based on
year-end 2014 financials. This view is also supported by the
company's
regulatory solvency ratio of 258% at end-2014 (end-2013: 214%).
The quality of
capital is also good, as ATL does not rely on subordinated debt.
Fitch expects
that ATL will maintain its strong solvency levels and will
continue to upstream
only moderate dividends to its parent companies, FWU AG and VHV.
In 1H14, ATL's
shareholders used EUR14.9m of retained earnings to increase the
company's
paid-in capital. Fitch views this as positive as it improves the
quality of
ATL's capital by reducing the distributable proportion.
ATL reported gross written premiums of EUR135.0m in 2014 (2013:
EUR129.5m) and
new business volume of EUR883.1m (2013: EUR814.7m). ATL's strong
new business
growth of 8.4% in 2014 compares favourably with the German life
insurance
market, which reported an increase of 5.5% in new business
volume for 2014, and
shows the benefits of ATL's diversification by geography.
ATL's TFC ratio increased to 1.9x at end-2014 from 0.9x at
end-2013 following
the issuance of Salam III's second tranche of USD40m in April
2014 and the
issuance of additional USD70m ViF-linked notes via a private
placement in
December 2014. Although this is a high ratio, it is currently
not affecting
ATL's ratings, as ATL's ViF notes are paid back through
acquisition fees
included in the insurance premiums of the designated blocks of
business
policies. In addition, the provisions included in ATL's
contractual agreements
with its distribution partners significantly reduce the
insurer's credit risk
arising from lapses.
ATL's TFC ratio will increase further if and when Salam III's
third and final
tranche of USD40m is issued. However, Fitch does not expect the
TFC ratio to
exceed 2.5x (the trigger level for a potential downgrade) for a
sustained period
as retained earnings and planned repayments of the existing
notes will help
reduce the TFC ratio. ATL currently does not plan to issue the
programme's third
tranche, but has the option to do so until October 2018.
ATL offers unit-linked and annuity products in Italy, France,
Germany and Spain.
The company had total assets of EUR621.6m at end-2014, and is
owned by FWU AG
(74.9%) and VHV (25.1%). FWU AG is owned by Management Forum
International GmbH,
Muenchen (10%), a holding-company owned by the Dirrheimer
family, Dr Manfred
Dirrheimer (85%) and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%), and VHV is a
medium-sized German
insurance group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of ATL's ratings is unlikely in the medium term, due
to the insurer's
small size. However, over the longer term, key ratings triggers
for an upgrade
include significant improvements in the company's franchise and
scale.
A significant and sustained deterioration in profitability
resulting in a RoA
below 0.4% over a prolonged period could result in a downgrade.
Additionally, an
increase in the TFC ratio to more than 2.5x could lead to a
downgrade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
