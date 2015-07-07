(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Banking Conferences Tour
LONDON/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published an
interactive summary of its recent series of Global Banking
Conferences that took
place on three Continents in June 2015. The summary brings
together the latest
from Fitch's leading analysts from around the world, providing a
comprehensive
perspective on banks for 2015 and beyond.
The event started in London on 2nd June and continued in Europe,
the U.S. and
Asia throughout the whole of June. The Global Banking Conference
has been
running for more than two decades and this year events took
place in eight
cities worldwide including New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt,
Madrid, Tokyo,
Singapore and Hong Kong.
At the Global Banking Conferences, Fitch focused on how the
changing regulatory
landscape was impacting the banking industry, how the
macro-economic environment
was impacting bank credit and how Fitch is incorporating these
issues into its
bank ratings and analysis.
Topics covered were:
- Sovereign Update: Divergent Trends More Pronounced
- European Banks: Key Rating Drivers in a Post AQR and BRRD
World
- The Four R's of U.S. Banking - Rates, Regulation, Resolution
and Relevance
- Chinese and Russian banks
There were over 665 attendees worldwide to the full conferences
and over 40
large fixed income investors attended roundtables in London, New
York, Boston
and Toronto.
Contacts:
Aymeric Poizot
Managing Director, Investor Development
+33 1 44 29 92 76
David Weinfurter
Managing Director, Global Group Head, Financial Institutions
+0203 530 1505
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
