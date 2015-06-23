(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco BPI, S.A.'s
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Short-term IDR at
'B' and
Viability Rating at 'bb'.
The IDRs have been removed from Rating Watch Positive following
Spain's
CaixaBank S.A.'s (BBB/Positive) decision to withdraw its tender
offer for Banco
BPI's shares on 18 June 2015. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect weak
domestic earnings, but
also take into account Banco BPI's stronger asset quality
indicators and funding
and liquidity profile than domestic peers and reasonable
capitalisation, after
the repayment of EUR920m cocos in 2014.
International activity, mainly Angola, made up the bulk of Banco
BPI's net
income in 1Q15, while it represented only around 20% of the
group's assets. In
1Q15 the bank just broke even in Portugal, reflecting lower
business volumes,
interest rates and spreads, which were partially offset by lower
funding costs
following the repayment of state cocos in 2014 and re-pricing of
deposits.
Fitch expects Banco BPI to be fairly well placed to cope with
the slowdown in
the Angolan economy, supported by the subsidiary's wide margins,
strong cost
efficiency, deposit-driven activity and absence of private
sector loan growth in
2010-2014, reflecting the group's prudent approach towards
risk-taking.
The group's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio was 10.4% at end-2014
and unreserved
credit-at-risk loans/FCC remained a manageable 18%. Banco BPI's
capital ratios
have been affected in 2015 by Angola not being recognised as
having supervisory
and regulatory equivalence to the EU. At end-1Q15, Banco BPI's
common equity
tier 1 fully loaded ratio was still acceptable at 9.1%, compared
with 9.6% at
end-2014.
Banco BPI has weathered the domestic recession better than
peers. Its
credit-at-risk remained fairly stable at 5.4% of gross loans at
end-1Q15, with
ample reserve coverage of above 70%. This reflects the bank's
loan mix, lower
exposures to troubled economic sectors and more moderate risk
appetite.
The bank's main funding source is deposits. Loan de-leveraging
enabled it to
improve the regulatory net loans/deposits ratio to 83% at
end-1Q15 from 94% at
end-1Q14. Wholesale and European Central Bank funding has
declined. Liquidity is
supported by a large portfolio of liquid assets.
The Stable Outlook reflects the stabilisation of the bank's risk
profile. Fitch
expects Banco BPI's profitability to improve, but at a slow pace
given low
interest rates and still declining loan volumes.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer
rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that any of
these banks becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's BRRD
and the SRM are
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Portugal
transposed BRRD into the national regulatory framework on 26
March 2015,
including the bail-in tool.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and preference shares issued by Banco BPI
are all notched
down from the bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) are
equalised with those of
its 100% parent, Banco BPI. The equalisation is driven by BPI's
integration
within its parent bank and the benefits derived from parent
support. Fitch does
not assign VR to the institution as the agency does not view it
as an
independent entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in its VR.
They could be upgraded if Banco BPI enhances its recurrent
profitability in its
domestic operations, particularly at pre-impairment operating
level. A continued
improvement of the operating environment should support business
volumes,
benefit asset quality and result in a reduction in impairment
charges. This will
ultimately benefit profitability and enhance the bank's
capitalisation.
Downward rating pressure would primarily come from a substantial
deterioration
in asset quality and a material deterioration of its Angolan
subsidiary. The
bank's ratings are also sensitive to the conclusion of the sale
process of
NovoBanco and potential related costs and capital impact, if
any.
The ratings do not currently incorporate Banco BPI's potential
role in further
sector consolidation. Fitch would therefore treat any corporate
transactions
involving Banco BPI as event risk.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is potentially sensitive to a change in assumptions
around the propensity
of Portugal to provide timely support to the bank. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SR may also change in the
event of a
successful alternative offer for Banco BPI's shares but Fitch
does not currently
factor that into the ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of Banco BPI's subordinated debt and preference
shares are primarily
sensitive to change in the bank's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of BPI are sensitive to rating actions on Banco
BPI's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco BPI
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWP, Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWP
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; removed from RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWP
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWP
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'; removed from
RWP
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWP
BPI:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWP, Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWP
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWP
