(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 23 (Fitch) The historical value of sovereign
support for banks is
highlighted in the June 2015 edition of Fitch Ratings'
Short-Term Credit
Insights newsletter. It features Fitch's shift in assumptions
about the level of
sovereign support for bank ratings globally, which impacts the
banks' short-term
ratings, in line with Fitch's review first announced in March
2014 and completed
in May 2015.
The newsletter's 'chart of the month' illustrates the historic
rationale for
Fitch's prior assumptions for very high levels of sovereign
support in bank
ratings. Between 1990 and 2012, the cumulative five year default
rate for rated
banks globally hovered around 1%, while the rate for banks that
failed and would
have defaulted without support is around 7%.
On May 19, 2015, Fitch published rating actions on banks in the
European Union,
Switzerland, and global systemically important banks in the U.S.
Depending on
specific circumstances; these included rating affirmations,
downgrades and
upgrades. The short-term ratings of 27 European banks were
downgraded in this
review because their support-based Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
was in a higher
category than their standalone Viability Rating (VR).
Fitch's lower sovereign support assumptions result from
regulatory measures,
primarily in North America and Western Europe, designed to lower
the risk of
bank failures and reduce taxpayer burden in the event one
occurs. A full list of
bank rating actions taken on May 19, 2015 is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The June newsletter also covered money fund reform in the U.S.,
shifting
exposures in European money funds, including increasing levels
of Chinese bank
exposure, new ABCP research, and short-term rating actions on
banks, corporates,
and short-term ABS.
Short-Term Credit Insights is a monthly e-newsletter featuring a
broad range of
Fitch's research, rating actions and data on the short-term
credit markets. To
see the June version of the newsletter, please click here:
tinyurl.com/JuneShortTerm
