(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
CM11-CIC's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
CM11-CIC's ratings reflect the group's healthy franchise in
French retail
banking, low risk appetite, sound funding and liquidity, and
strong
capitalisation. The ratings also factor in a higher proportion
of impaired loans
than at similarly rated peers and satisfactory profitability. In
Fitch's view,
the group's cooperative ownership structure removes it from
excessive pressure
for market return, which partly explains its lower
profitability, and
contributes to a prudent strategy, which defines CM11-CIC's
culture.
CM11-CIC is France's third-largest retail banking group. Retail
banking
consistently generates the bulk of operating profit, but the
group also has a
strong franchise in insurance, with products sold through the
branch network.
Operating profitability is satisfactory but lower than at
similarly rated peers.
CM11-CIC has a low risk appetite. Its loan portfolio is mainly
concentrated in
France with a large portion of low-risk housing loans. Impaired
loans are higher
than at similarly rated peers, somewhat explained by the group's
policy not to
write off impaired loans before they are fully resolved, which
contrasts with
some jurisdictions with swifter write-off policy. Nonetheless,
the level of
impaired loans is manageable and well covered by impairment
reserves.
The group is selectively expanding into higher-risk consumer
finance, but Fitch
takes comfort from the group's historically conservative
underwriting standards,
healthy margins as well as its solid credit management systems,
which allow the
group to adapt rapidly in case of larger- than-expected losses.
CM11-CIC has significant stable funding sources (customer
deposits and long-term
debt), which exceed customer loans. The proportion of short-term
funding has
significantly decreased over the past years (12% of total
funding excluding
derivatives at end-2014). The group has significantly improved
its liquidity
buffer over the last year, in Fitch's view.
The Short-term IDR of 'F1' is the lower of the two Short-term
IDRs possible for
a 'A+' Long-term IDR, in line with our rating correspondence
table, which
reflects Fitch's view of CM11-CIC's solid although not
exceptionally strong
liquidity profile compared with similarly rated European peers.
However,
building up a track record of higher liquidity would support an
upgrade to
'F1+'.
CM11-CIC's capacity to generate capital through earning
retention is strong. The
group reported a 14.4% fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 capital
ratio at end-
2014, which is in line with similarly rated peers. However, its
higher-than-peers leverage ratio (Fitch tangible equity to
tangible assets of
5.6% at end-2014) is a rating strength.
The Stable Outlook on CM11-CIC's Long-term IDR reflects our
expectations that
the group will continue to maintain strong asset quality and
sound capital and
liquidity positions.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CM11-CIC's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that CM11-CIC becomes
non-viable. In
Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by the group's
issuing entity,
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM) are notched off the
group's VR in
accordance with Fitch's criteria.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below
CM11-CIC's VR to reflect
higher-than-average loss severity of this type of debt. The
hybrid Tier 1
securities are rated four notches below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect
higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches from the
VR) as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional
two notches).
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) is CM11-CIC's largest
subsidiary,
representing around half of group assets. CIC's main business is
domestic retail
banking and it runs the group's limited corporate and investment
banking
activities. It is highly integrated with its parent in terms of
management,
balance sheet fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary and
parent credit
profiles are highly correlated. Therefore, Fitch has common VRs,
and hence same
IDRs, on CM11-CIC and CIC.
CIC's SR and SRF reflect our view that support from the French
authorities
cannot be relied upon, primarily because of the advance state of
resolution
legislation in France.
BFCM's IDRs (and senior debt) are aligned with those of CM11-CIC
as BFCM is a
core subsidiary. BFCM is the group's main issuing vehicle. It
manages the
group's liquidity and coordinates the group's subsidiaries. BFCM
has not been
assigned a VR as it is deeply integrated within CM11-CIC and
cannot be analysed
on a standalone basis in a meaningful way.
Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (BECM) is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of BFCM.
Its debt ratings are aligned with those of BFCM based on an
extremely high
probability of support from the latter if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
A material deterioration of CM11-CIC's capital position, which
currently
provides a strong buffer, could lead to negative rating
pressure, although this
is not expected. In addition, a weakening of the liquidity
position, which is
contrary to the current trend, or a marked deterioration in the
risk profile,
could lead to pressure on the VR.
An upgrade of the VR would be contingent on a demonstration of
exceptionally
strong and stable credit metrics, in particular stronger
profitability and lower
impaired loan ratios, but also a track record of stronger
liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to support
its banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the subordinated debt and other hybrid capital
securities issued
by BFCM are primarily sensitive to a change in CM11-CIC's VR.
Legacy hybrid Tier 1 notes are also sensitive to Fitch changing
its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in
CM11-CIC's VR.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
BFCM's, CIC's and BECM's ratings are sensitive to changes in the
ratings of
CM11-CIC and changes to the subsidiaries' importance to the
group.
The rating actions are as follows:
CM11-CIC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
BFCM
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'A+(emr)
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
CIC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
BECM
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallens
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1336
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
