PARIS/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Credit
Agricole's (CA)
Outlook to Positive from Stable. It has also affirmed the bank's
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A',
Short-term IDR at
'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects primarily our
expectations of a
sustained improvement in CA's risk profile, as management's
focus on core
businesses continues, and in the group's capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - CA
CA's ratings are supported by the group's leading position as a
bancassureur in
France, which supports diversified earnings, and generally
moderate risk
appetite. They also reflect the group's sound asset quality, in
line with
domestic peers', and its improving capitalisation.
CA is one of Europe's largest banking groups by deposits;
however, it primarily
operates in France, where it is the leading domestic retail
banking group
(around 25% market share). CA's domestic retail banking activity
generates solid
and stable earnings and is the largest contributor to operating
profit. Its
subsidiary Amundi is a leading asset manager in Europe.
Risk appetite is moderate, in Fitch's view, and the group's
strategy to focus on
core businesses and limit strategic expansion abroad should
reduce risks and
partly drive the Positive Outlook on CA's Long-term IDR. CA's
loan portfolio is
mainly concentrated in France with a large portion of low-risk
housing loans.
The higher-risk exposures in Italy, which made up around 7% of
total risk
exposure at end-2014, are manageable for the group.
CA's impaired loans/gross loans ratio is in line with domestic
peers', although
reserves for impaired loans compare well with its French peers'.
The group's
domestic loan book is of sound quality, which partly mitigates
the poor quality
at CA's Italian entities. Fitch believes that impaired loans in
these entities
will remain high in 2015, although further deterioration is
expected to remain
limited in Fitch's base case.
Operating profitability has been resilient, supported by
cost-cutting and
de-risking measures, and has driven solid internal capital
generation. CA's
capital ratios are in line with similarly rated peers', and
further improvements
are expected on the back of solid earnings retention and stable
risk exposure
amount.
Stable customer deposits form the bulk of funding. CA's funding
and liquidity
profile is solid, and the group has reduced its reliance on
short-term wholesale
funding while maintaining its large liquidity buffer.
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING - LE CREDIT LYONNAIS (LCL)
LCL's Long- and Short-term IDRs are equalised with those of CA
and those of CA's
central body, Credit Agricole S.A. (CA S.A.), which holds 95% of
LCL's shares.
The rating alignment reflects Fitch's opinion that LCL is a core
subsidiary of
CA given its ownership structure and integration with its
parent.
LCL's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion of an extremely
high probability
of support for LCL from CA S.A., and in turn from CA, if
required. The Positive
Outlook revision on LCL reflects that on CA's.
VR - LCL
Fitch has affirmed LCL's VR at 'a-'. LCL's moderate franchise
and focus on
retail banking in France (market shares of 7% in housing loans
and 5% in
deposits) are key rating drivers with a high influence on the
VR. The VR also
reflects the bank's moderate risk appetite, adequate
capitalisation and
satisfactory funding.
LCL's operating returns have been resilient and satisfactory
despite the subdued
French economy, lower demand for housing loans, and intense
competition in the
French retail banking market. Fitch expects profitability to
remain under
pressure and the cost-to-income ratio to remain fairly high in
2015, but loan
impairment charges to remain low.
LCL's overall risk appetite is moderate. Its impaired
loans/gross loans ratio
compares well with domestic peers', reflecting the bank's
prudent underwriting
procedures and overall low-risk loan book.
Customer deposits form the bulk of LCL's funding and are largely
retail, leading
to a healthy loan-to-deposit ratio, with limited need for
wholesale funding.
Capital is managed at CA level, and dividend payout ratios are
high. Capital
ratios are adequate, given LCL's moderate risk appetite, and
Fitch expects these
to be maintained at their current level. Fitch considers the
unreserved impaired
loans-to-equity ratio as acceptable given LCL's track record of
small losses.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - CA
CA's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view
that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the sovereign in the event that CA becomes non-viable. In
Fitch's view, the
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CA S.A. and
CA Preferred
Funding Trust III are all notched down from CA's VR in
accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below CA's VR
to reflect
higher-than-average loss severity of this type of debt.
Subordinated upper Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches
below the VR to
reflect higher-than-average loss severity (1 notch for loss
severity) as well as
a higher risk of non-performance (an additional 2 notches for
non-performance).
Legacy hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below
CA's VR (two
notches for loss severity and two notches for non-performance).
CA S.A.'s Tier 2 contingent capital notes are rated four notches
below CA's VR -
two notches for loss severity to reflect the principal
write-down feature, and
two notches for non-performance to reflect high incremental risk
compared with
the risk as reflected in the VR, as a result of the 7% CET1
ratio trigger. Fitch
has assigned 50% equity credit to the securities to reflect that
the notes are
not perpetual but with a long maturity.
Additional Tier 1 notes are rated five notches below CA's VR -
two notches for
loss severity and three notches for non-performance to reflect
the fully
discretionary coupon and incremental risk compared with the risk
as reflected in
the VR, due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger. Fitch has assigned
100% equity credit
to those securities.
OTHER SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
CA is not a single entity, but a cooperative banking group. Its
39 regional
banks (caisses regionales; CRs), CA S.A., and Credit Agricole
Corporate and
Investment Bank (CACIB) are bound by a cross-support mechanism
according to the
French Financial and Monetary Code. Accordingly, Fitch has the
same IDRs for CA,
CA S.A. and CACIB. The IDRs would also apply to the CRs if Fitch
has rated them.
The Long- and Short-term IDRs and SRs of other subsidiaries - CA
Consumer
Finance and Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring - are based on
an extremely high
probability of support from CA if needed. CA Consumer Finance's
and Credit
Agricole Leasing & Factoring's Long-and Short-term IDRs are
equalised with those
of CA as we view them as core subsidiaries given their strategic
importance to
and integration with their parent.
Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey) and Credit Agricole CIB
Financial
Products (Guernsey) are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of
CACIB. Their debt
ratings are aligned with those of CACIB, based on an extremely
high probability
of support from the latter if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - CA
CA's ratings factor in Fitch's expectation that the group will
continue to focus
on its core domestic retail franchise. Expansion into
higher-risk business,
especially abroad, deteriorating capital position or asset
quality could lead to
negative rating pressure. An upgrade of the VR would be
contingent on evidence
of better asset quality, notably of CA's Italian entities,
improved
profitability, and stronger capitalisation.
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING - LCL
Unless LCL's ownership changes or its strategic importance to
and integration
within CA weakens, the bank's SR is unlikely to change and its
IDRs will
continue to move in tandem with those of CA.
VR - LCL
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future, given the bank's
limited ability to
grow its franchise and high dividend pay-out ratios. A marked
deterioration in
asset quality or in capital ratios would adversely affect the
VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - CA
An upgrade to CA's SR and upward revision to its SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to support
its banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital are
primarily
sensitive to a change in CA's VR.
Legacy hybrid Tier 1 notes, Tier 2 contingent capital securities
and additional
Tier 1 capital notes are also sensitive to Fitch changing its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in CA's VR.
OTHER SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
CACIB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change in
CA's IDRs unless there is a change in the affiliation status,
which Fitch views
as extremely unlikely.
CA S.A.'s IDRs and senior debt ratings would be sensitive to a
change in those
of CA.
All other subsidiaries ratings are sensitive to changes in CA's
IDRs and changes
in the subsidiaries' importance to the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Agricole
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Credit Agricole S.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB'
Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Non-Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1: affirmed at 'BB+'
Le Credit Lyonnais
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior Debt: affirmed at 'A'
Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN): affirmed at 'A'
CA Preferred Funding Trust III
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A(emr)'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey)
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'A(emr)'
Guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey)
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'A(emr)'
Senior guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
CA Consumer Finance
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
