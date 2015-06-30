(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) In its latest Global Economic Outlook
(GEO) Fitch
Ratings forecasts the global economy will grow by 2.4% in 2015,
followed by 2.9%
in 2016 and 2.8% in 2017, the new horizon added to the forecast.
The pick-up in
2016 reflects a recovery from recession in Brazil and Russia,
albeit a weak one;
while the structural slowdown in China is weighing on global
growth potential.
Meanwhile we forecast growth in major advanced economies (MAEs)
at 1.8% in 2015,
2% in 2016 and 1.8% in 2017.
Fitch's global growth forecast (which is weighted at market
exchange rates) has
weakened since March's GEO by 0.3pp for 2015 - due mainly to US
revisions - and
is practically unchanged for 2016.
The US Fed will start the global monetary tightening cycle with
the first rate
increase before the end of 2015, followed by the Bank of
England. However, the
pace and extent of the tightening will be subdued by historical
norms. Fitch
forecasts the key US policy interest rate to average 1.1% in
2016 and 2.3% in
2017. The ECB and the Bank of Japan will continue their QE
programmes. As recent
bouts of market volatility highlight communication of major
central banks will
remain a key determinant of global financial conditions.
Following an unexpectedly weak 1Q15 outturn, Fitch forecasts the
US economy will
rebound to 2.2% growth in 2015 and 2.5% in 2016-2017, a revision
of -0.9pp for
2015 and -0.5pp for 2016 since the March GEO. While improving
fundamentals and
strong confidence support the recovery, the appreciating US
dollar has hurt
trade performance and households' propensity to save is
constraining consumption
growth. The labour market is strengthening with unemployment
down to 5.5% and
wage growth finally starting to pick up.
Our baseline forecast is for eurozone GDP growth to strengthen
from 0.9% in 2014
to around 1.6% in 2015-2017, but the risk of a Greek exit from
the eurozone has
intensified following the breakdown in talks between Greece and
its creditors
and the announcement of a referendum on the bailout proposals,
to be held on 5
July. This poses a risk to economic recovery. A weaker exchange
rate, low oil
prices, strengthening confidence, quantitative easing and
improved credit
conditions support growth. Nevertheless high debt levels and
structural
weaknesses will constrain the recovery for a prolonged period
and the growth
potential is weak compared with other MAEs.
The combination of a modest pick-up in headline inflation,
strengthening
recovery and stabilisation of longer term inflation expectations
have led to a
moderation of deflation risks, although inflation will likely
remain below the
ECB's target until 2017 and deflation risks could re-intensify
in case of
adverse shocks, such as a disorderly Greek exit.
There is a stark divergence in growth prospects across emerging
markets (EM),
reflecting differing exposures to commodity prices, external
financing needs and
other global macro trends, as well as country specific factors.
Among the BRICs,
GDP growth will range from 7.8% in India to a contraction of 3%
in Russia and
1.5% in Brazil this year. China is in a gradual structural
slowdown and our
unchanged growth forecast is 6.8% in 2015, 6.5% in 2016 and 6%
in 2017. India's
GDP growth will surpass China's this year for the first time
since 1999, and
accelerate to 8% in 2016 and 8.1% in 2017. Recovery from the
recession in Russia
and Brazil will be weak, with growth rates of only 1.5% by 2017.
Japan is forecast to return to above-trend growth of 1.2% in
2015 and 1.4% in
2016, supported by currency depreciation and higher real wages
after the
weakness in 2H14. However, growth will again slow in 2017 based
on the
assumption of consumption tax increase scheduled for April 2017.
The UK economy is at the peak of its economic growth cycle as
spare capacity is
gradually absorbed. The GDP growth forecast is 2.5% in 2015,
2.3% in 2016 and
2.1% in 2017. The labour market duality, strong employment
growth accompanied by
subdued wage dynamics, has continued, while inflation declined
to -0.1%, its
lowest rate for more than 50 years.
This GEO's alternative scenario presents some illustrative
global and regional
scenarios of secular stagnation and the spill-over effects
through trade and
financial channels. Secular stagnation would lead to permanently
lower GDP and
inflation in all major regions. According to the results, a US
shock would have
the greatest impact with global growth slowing and current
account positions
deteriorating in major trading partners. In case of a eurozone
shock, Germany
would see the largest improvement in its current account
position while France
and Italy would be less able to mitigate the shock through the
external sector.
The GEO is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above. To
complement the release, Fitch has also published a datasheet
containing its
latest macroeconomic forecasts by country and region, which is
available by
clicking the link below.
