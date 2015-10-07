(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that in contrast
to most EU countries, the likelihood of support from the Israeli
authorities for
major domestic banks remains unchanged. Recovery and resolution
planning is
underway in Israel, and we believe the Israeli authorities will
implement
resolution tools similar to those being implemented in the EU's
Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive. However, we believe these laws will
primarily be
implemented to provide the authorities with flexibility rather
than, for
example, bailing-in of senior creditors in the short to
medium-term.
In its peer review of the major Israeli banks, Fitch says the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Israel's two largest banks' - Bank Leumi
Le-Israel (Leumi) and
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Hapoalim) - are support- driven. This
reflects Fitch's view
that, if needed, support from the Israeli state (A/Stable) is
extremely likely.
The banks' dominant domestic franchises, the lack of a deposit
insurance
guarantee, and the sovereign's track record in supporting its
banks underpin
Fitch's assessment. The IDRs are therefore sensitive to changes
in Israel's
ability or propensity to support its banks.
Leumi and Hapoalim are predominately domestic and as such their
Viability
Ratings (VRs), which reflect standalone strength, are invariably
linked to
developments in the domestic economy. The two banks' VRs factor
in the
significant, although declining, concentrations of their loan
portfolios in
terms of sector and/or single-name exposures, and moderate
capital levels. The
ratings also consider their large deposit bases, healthy asset
quality, and
reasonable profitability.
The Israeli banking sector is concentrated, with Leumi and
Hapoalim each
controlling around 30% of banking sector assets. The remaining
40% is largely
made up of the three unrated banks: Israel Discount Bank,
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank
and First International Bank of Israel.
For more details, see "Peer Review: Major Israeli Banks",
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
