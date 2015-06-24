(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Universal
Health Services
Inc.'s (UHS) ratings, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+'. A
complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. The
ratings apply to
approximately $3.1 billion of debt at March 31, 2015. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--UHS has the strongest balance sheet in the for-profit hospital
sector, with
total debt-to-EBITDA of 1.9x at March 31, 2015). Fitch expects
UHS to operate
with leverage between 2x and 3x over the ratings horizon.
--Unlike many of its peers, UHS has not engaged in large-scale
acquisitions
since its $3.1 billion purchase of Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.
(PSI) in 2010.
Fitch expects UHS to pursue more deals in 2015-2016, likely
moderate-sized,
targeted acquisitions. UHS has a good degree of flexibility in
credit metrics at
'BB+' rating to incur additional debt to fund M&A.
--Cash flows are strengthening on a stabilizing acute care
hospital business -
aided by coverage expansion provisions of the Affordable Care
Act (ACA) - and
growing behavioral health operations. Free cash flow (FCF)
totaled $682 million
for the LTM period ended March 31, 2015. Fitch anticipates that
UHS will
generate solid FCF of around $800 million in 2015-2016.
--UHS behavioral health (BH) business accounts for more than
half of the
company's revenues, this diversification business model enhances
financial
stability and profitability. Good organic growth in the
mid-single digits,
driven by mental health parity rules and UHS' capacity growth
initiatives, and
moderately improving profit margins are expected over the
ratings horizon for
the BH business.
--UHS' same-hospital (SH) acute care admissions growth for the
first quarter
2015 and fourth quarter 2014 were 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively.
SH acute care
admissions were flat in 2014 and 2013, but better than the 2%
and 2.2% declines
in 2012 and 2011, respectively. While some of UHS' largest acute
care hospital
markets were hard hit during the recession (Texas, Las Vegas),
these markets
have benefitted the most from the good economic recovery, aiding
in UHS'
positive growth.
--Fitch views the ACA as a net positive for UHS and its hospital
operator peers.
Fitch expects net revenue growth from declining uncompensated
care, on a fairly
constant cost base, to drive an increase in absolute profits
during 2015. Fitch
thinks it is likely, however, that profit gains will begin to
erode in later
years due to a constrained healthcare reimbursement for the
foreseeable future.
Potential for More, Larger Deals
Most large acute care hospital operators have been active
acquirers and
aggressive in recruiting physicians and expanding outpatient
service line
offerings over the last few years. UHS has instead directed most
of its FCF
toward debt repayment. Debt-to-EBITDA has declined to 1.9x at
March 31, 2015
from nearly 5x (reported) at year-end 2010.
Each of UHS' acquisitions over the past four years has been of
behavioral health
targets, including the $500 million acquisition of Ascend Health
Corporation in
Oct. 2012 and the $431 million acquisition of Cygnet Health Care
in September
2014. Going forward, most targets are likely to be in this
range, with purchase
prices of $300 million to $500 million, as well as small
not-for-profit (NFP)
hospitals or behavioral health operations of local NFPs below
$100 million.
Fitch does not expect UHS to engage another transformational
deal - like the
2010 PSI acquisition - over the ratings horizon, partly because
a lack of
targets of that size in the fragmented behavioral health
segment.
Despite the lack of capital directed toward M&A, UHS has been
investing in its
acute care business through capital expenditures. A new hospital
opened in UHS'
southern California market in second-half 2013. Furthermore, UHS
reports that
the majority of its discretionary capex is used for acute care
facilities. It is
possible that UHS could pursue acquisitions of acute care
hospitals, as
management has commented that purchase multiples seem to be
moderating for
possible targets.
SCOTUS Review of Health Insurance Subsidies
There remains a significant amount of uncertainty regarding the
ACA's ultimate
impact on the hospital sector. Most immediately, the upcoming
SCOTUS decision on
the legality of tax subsidies for health plan exchange plan
enrolees, and future
state Medicaid expansion decisions are major questions marks.
However, any
changes to the ACA are unlikely to be impactful enough to
business profiles and
financial flexibility to move the ratings of hospital companies
in the medium
term.
Improving Underlying Volumes; Pricing Dynamics from Expansion
Coverage
Fitch believes that strength in organic volume performance in
the acute care
hospital segment is likely to persist in the first half of 2015,
continuing from
the positive volume performance in 4Q14 and 1Q15. In addition,
the effects of
the ACA health insurance exchange enrollments were muted in
1Q14, and there
should be some ramp up given the strong uptake in public
exchange plans during
the second open enrollment period.
UHS is among the best-positioned for-profit hospital operators
to benefit from
lower bad debts due to the health insurance coverage expansion
elements of the
ACA due to its presence in states expanding their Medicaid
programs, including
Nevada and California. Fitch thinks EBITDA margins at UHS' acute
care business
could expand by 150-200 bps or more from 2013 to 2015. Such
margin gain is
expected to slowly erode in the years that follow, however, due
to an overall
constrained reimbursement environment and the expectation for
inpatient volumes
to remain relatively flat or slightly down for the foreseeable
future.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects low single digit organic topline growth in the
acute care segment
through the forecast period. This incorporates the assumption
that both patient
volumes and pricing will show some pull back from the strong
results of the past
couple quarters. Secular headwinds to growth in the hospital
sector remain
intact, comparisons will become more difficult in the second
half of 2015, and
the tailwind from the ACA health insurance expansion is likely
to taper. The
behavioral health segment will continue to contribute stability
to UHS'
operating profile.
Fitch forecasts EBITDA of $1.7 billion and free cash flow (FCF;
CFO less capital
expenditures and dividends) of about $800 million for UHS in
2015, including the
contribution of recent acquisitions.
Fitch expects UHS' operating EBITDA margin to remain relatively
flat in 2015
versus 2014. This is driven by the expectation for continued
improvement in some
of UHS' largest markets (South Texas, Las Vegas), tempered by
some negative
operating leverage as the recently very strong overall volume
growth recedes.
Capital expenditures are forecasted at $400 million in 2015. The
company deploys
cash for both acquisitions and share repurchases; total debt is
maintained at a
level commensurate with the 'BB+' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of a 'BB+' IDR will require a continued demonstrated
commitment to
operating with debt leverage below 3x, with FCF-to-adjusted debt
of 8% or
higher. Fitch notes that UHS' has good flexibility at the
current 'BB+' ratings
to consummate debt-funded M&A, especially as it supports
longer-term growth in
light of prevailing trends in healthcare (i.e. integrated care
delivery,
physician employment, outpatient service lines, etc.).
A downgrade of UHS' IDR to 'BB' could result from pressured
margins and cash
flows - or a large, leveraging transaction - that results in
debt leverage
expected to be sustained above 3x and/or FCF-to-gross adjusted
debt below 8%.
Margin and cash flow pressures of this magnitude are not likely
occur abruptly,
but could materialize due to severe pricing pressures or
unfavorable large-scale
reform of Medicare and/or Medicaid programs.
An upgrade of UHS' IDR to 'BBB-' is unlikely in the near-term,
since UHS'
current ratings and credit metrics provide the firm with
flexibility to
participate in the consolidation of the healthcare provider
space, which Fitch
expects to continue through the intermediate-term.
DEBT MATURITIES EXTENDED, LIQUIDITY SOLID
Available liquidity is sufficient. Though UHS does not usually
carry large
amounts of cash ($35 million at March 31, 2015), it maintains an
$800 million
revolver, of which $739 million was available at March 31, 2015.
UHS also
maintains a $360 million A/R facility, of which $35 million was
available at
March 31, 2015.
Debt maturities are manageable for the firm. The 2014
recapitalization
transaction extended UHS' debt maturity wall out past 2016. The
$400 million
senior secured notes remain due in 2016, but the term loans and
new secured
notes do not start to mature until 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms UHS' ratings and assigns Recovery Ratings (RRs) as
indicated:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior secured bank facility at 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured bonds at 'BBB-/RR1';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
