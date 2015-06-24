(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) The consolidation that will inevitably
follow increased
capital requirements from end-2018 will benefit Kenyan banks'
credit profiles
because it would strengthen their franchises, says Fitch
Ratings. The highly
fragmented sector is unable to service the financing needs of
some major
infrastructure projects. Capital requirements will rise fivefold
to KES5bn
(about USD50m).
Forty-three commercial banks operate in Kenya, a country of 44
million people,
compared with Nigeria's 22 for around 180 million inhabitants
and South Africa's
19 for 55 million. In addition, concentration is fairly high,
with the
country's top eight banks holding about 60% of the market.
Foreign-owned banks
are prominent among the largest institutions, but even these
tend to be small by
international standards.
Roughly half of Kenyan banks have less than KES5bn of equity and
will need to
strengthen capital. We believe mergers and acquisitions will be
the preferred
route for consolidation as market leaders, such as Kenya
Commercial Bank and
Equity Bank, seek to further boost their franchises. Raising
substantial new
capital in the country's equity markets may prove more
difficult. We expect
foreign investors' appetite for emerging-market risk to reduce
once interest
rates begin to rise in the US. The small size of some of the
banks will also be
an obstacle to attracting new investors.
Kenya's banks have healthy profitability, reporting a return on
average assets
of around 3%. But the fairly short timeframe for meeting new
capital
requirements means we think they are unlikely to rely on
retained earnings alone
to boost capital.
The leading banks have reasonable financial metrics despite the
operating
environment. Prudential Tier 1 capital ratios reported by the
sector are around
18%, providing a reasonable buffer to absorb unexpected credit
losses. Impaired
loans represent around 6% of total sector loans, around 55%
reserved, but
Kenya's volatile economic and financial trends can force banks
to make sharp
increases in loan loss provisions during times of heightened
stress.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
