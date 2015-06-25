(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Ltd. (BOC) Taipei branch's CNY-denominated senior unsecured notes an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)' and an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)(EXP)' . The issue size is expected to be CNY3bn in total and it will be issued in late June 2015 in four tranches, with five-year, seven-year, 10-year and 15-year maturities. The notes will be issued by BOC Taipei branch to Taiwan-based investors under BOC's USD20bn medium-term note (MTN) programme, which was rated 'A'/'F1' by Fitch on 9 December 2013. BOC increased the size of its MTN programme to USD20bn from USD10bn on 18 June 2015 to support its asset expansion. The proceeds from the notes will be used to support BOC Taipei branch's offshore CNY business and strengthen its CNY funding base. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS In Fitch's view, the Taipei branch is part of the legal entity, BOC. Therefore, the notes to be issued under the MTN programme represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which corresponds to its National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' . The bank's IDR is underpinned by the agency's expectations of an extremely high probability of support in the event of stress from the Chinese government. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated to changes in BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and timely manner. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +8610 8517 2135 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 August 2014 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986947">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.