(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nigeria-based
Bank of
Industry Limited (BOI) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BB-' with a
Negative Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. Fitch has also
assigned BOI a
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(nga)' and National Short-term
rating of
'F1+(nga)'.A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BOI's ratings are driven by and equalised with Nigeria's
sovereign ratings
(BB-/Negative/B). They reflect Fitch's view that if required,
there is a
moderate probability, that the Nigerian authorities would
provide extraordinary
support to BOI. The moderate probability of support is reflected
in BOI's
Support Rating (SR) of '3'. The Negative Outlook on BOI's
Long-term IDRs
reflects the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating.
BOI's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'BB-', which
considers Nigeria's ability to provide such support in a timely
manner as and
when required, as indicated by Nigeria's Long-term foreign
currency IDR of
'BB-'. We also believe that its propensity to provide such
support is high,
reflecting its 99.9% ownership, BOI's policy role and the bank's
strategic
importance to economic and industrial development. BOI is also
highly reliant on
the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its funds.
The National Ratings reflect the bank's creditworthiness
relative to the best
credits in Nigeria.
BOI was established in 2001 by the Nigerian government, and is
94.8% owned by
the Ministry of Finance and 5.1% by CBN. BOI is Nigeria's
leading development
finance institution with the sole mandate of financing local
industries. We
consider BOI a policy bank given its ownership and its key role
in the state's
structural and economic reforms, particularly in developing the
non-oil sector.
The bank is majority funded by zero coupon, 25-year subordinated
debt issued to
CBN in 2013, which counts towards Tier 2 regulatory capital.
Prior to that the
bank was funded by a NGN100bn loan from the state (the Debt
Management Office),
which was converted to equity in favour of the Ministry of
Finance.
The bank provides concessional financing to SMEs and larger
corporates in
specific industries in the form of direct loans and on-lending
to commercial
banks. This includes lending to start-ups, existing businesses
and the
rehabilitation of ailing businesses and industries. The bank has
14 offices
across the country. BOI also acts as a fund manager for state
governments, the
federal government and legacy funds of high net worth
individuals. Some of the
funds are intervention funds aimed at supporting specific
industries. BOI
receives a fee for managing and advising the funds. BOI does not
have a special
charter and is a limited liability company regulated by CBN as a
development
finance institution.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BOI's IDRs, SR and SRF could be sensitive to any weakening of
the ability or
willingness of Nigeria to support BOI, the former being
reflected by Nigeria's
sovereign rating. The ratings could also be downgraded in the
event of material
change in the government ownership and/or any change in the
bank's policy role.
An upgrade of the Nigerian sovereign would not necessarily lead
to an upgrade of
BOIs IDRs.
BOI's National Ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's
opinion of BOI's
creditworthiness relative to the best credits in Nigeria
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Industry
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BB-'/Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Support Rating assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB-'
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AA+(nga)'
National Short-term Rating assigned at 'F1+(nga)'
