(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Recent political developments in City of
Rome could
damage the municipal government's ability to implement the
city's 2015 budget
and the remainder of its 2014-2016 recovery plan, Fitch Ratings
says. The budget
and recovery plan are important elements in restoring the
operating surplus to
fully cover recurrent spending including debt-servicing
requirements.
Investigations into alleged corruption among members of Rome's
business
community and public officials have increased pressure for a
possible
dissolution of the municipal council and fresh elections. Rome's
Mayor, Ignazio
Marino (who is not under investigation) said he intends to
complete his term of
office, which runs to 2018.
Significant political disruption could reduce the
administration's focus on, or
its ability to implement, the EUR550m recovery plan. This plan,
initiated by the
national government, involves raising property, waste collection
and tourist
taxes, cost-cutting measures such as only partial replacement of
retirees and
rationalisation of transport costs, and partly funding capital
spending via
asset sales. The recovery plan was formulated to improve the
current margin in
the face of rigid costs and falling subsidies from the national
government
(although the latter has contributed EUR100m to fund some of the
City's costs
over the period of implementation).
We think full implementation of the recovery plan could turn
Rome's deficit into
a small surplus of about 2% over the medium term. Balancing the
operating budget
is required by Italian law, but may be missed without full
implementation, as
the scope for alternative measures is limited. Municipal taxes
on property and
personal income are already at their upper legal limit, economic
weakness may
hit revenues, and extra costs may arise from the Vatican Jubilee
Year, starting
in December, and a possible bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.
We affirmed the City of Rome's 'BBB'/Negative rating in March.
The affirmation
reflected, among other factors, low public debt of nearly
EUR1.5bn (about 30% of
revenue) and the prospect of ad hoc financial support from the
national
government (shown for example in the transfer of EUR6bn of
Rome's pre-2008
liabilities to the Gestione Commissariale del Comune di Roma).
The Negative
Outlook reflects policy uncertainties and the risk that the
recovery plan fails
to restore the operating surplus.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
