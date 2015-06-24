(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 24 (Fitch) The threat of worsening home equity
delinquencies among
US banks is being mitigated by improving home prices and
relatively steady
economic conditions, says Fitch Ratings. An expected uptick in
home equity line
of credit (HELOC) delinquencies, net charges-offs and debt
restructuring has not
materialized to date, but as more HELOCs enter their fully
amortizing payment
periods over the next several years, credit quality still has
the potential to
worsen.
The threat of HELOC delinquencies is noteworthy because the
explosive wave of
HELOCs that were underwritten by US banks in the 2003-2007
period. In 2004
alone, HELOCs outstanding increased nearly 42%. The product
remained
tremendously popular over the following several years, and
HELOCs today account
for the vast majority of overall home-equity portfolios at US
banks.
The prevailing HELOC product during the 2003-2007 timeframe had
an interest-only
period for 10 years, followed by a 10-year repayment period that
included both
interest payments as well as principal repayment. As borrowers
transition from
relatively affordable interest-only payments to a more costly
fully amortizing
payment, Fitch expects some stress for a certain segment of
borrowers,
especially those with little or no equity in their home or low
FICO scores.
The table and chart provided <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150624.htm
">
here show that among Fitch-rated banks that have the highest
exposure to
HELOCs as a percent of common-equity Tier 1, there has not been
a noticeable
deterioration in the level of nonaccrual loans and late-stage
delinquencies to
date. Of the eight banks included in the table, which includes
the three largest
HELOC lenders, only Huntington Bancshares has seen an increase
in noncurrent
loans.
On a national level, FDIC data shows that of the $484 billion of
home equity
line balances outstanding at the end of first-quarter 2015, the
90-day past due
level is about 2.72%, virtually unchanged from one year ago.
Ninety-day past due
HELOCs have remained relative stable since reaching a peak of
2.88% in
third-quarter 2012. There has also been considerable improvement
in net charge
offs over the past several years (also seen in the chart).
Despite this
improvement, 90-day past due and nonaccrual HELOCs, as well as
US residential
mortgages generally, still remain well above precrisis levels.
Some of the performance to date of these resetting HELOCs is
likely attributable
to generally improving economic conditions, home price
appreciation, consumer
deleveraging and more prudent spending. Home valuations
nationally have eclipsed
2004 and 2005 levels and are even above the precrisis peaks in
many parts of the
US. This means that many HELOC borrowers may have at least as
much equity in
their homes today as they did in 2004 and 2005 when the loans
were drawn. With
equity available, these borrowers may be eligible for loan
restructurings or be
more inclined to remain current on their mortgage-related
obligations.
Fitch originally flagged HELOC reset risks in a April 2013
report titled, "U.S.
Banks - Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014."
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
