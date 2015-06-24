(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 24 (Fitch) Effective June 15, 2015, Fitch Ratings
has assigned
Agricola Senior Trust's (AST) five-year USD loan participation
notes (the notes)
a final long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB+'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on June 3, 2015 (see 'Fitch Expects to Rate Agricola Senior
Trust's Loan
Participation Notes 'BB+' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The final rating of the notes is at the same level of Banco
Agricola's
(Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+',
reflecting that the
notes will be AST's senior obligations and will be secured by
the trust's sole
asset, a 100% participation in and to a senior unsecured loan
(the loan) from
Bank of America N.A. to Agricola. Banco Agricola will guarantee
the payment
obligations of AST.
As part of the transaction, AST will acquire a 100%
participation in the loan,
and AST will in turn pledge its rights under the loan to the
indenture trustee
(The Bank of New York Mellon) as collateral for the notes. The
notes will mirror
the conditions of the loan. Accordingly, the notes will rank
pari passu to
Agricola's senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Principal under the notes will mature in five years (June 18,
2020), and
interest payments will be made semi-annually while capital will
be paid at the
maturity of the loan/notes. The notes will carry a fixed
interest rate of
6.750%. Agricola will use the net proceeds of the loan for
general corporate
purposes, which may include, without limitation, working
capital, funding the
expansion of the bank's loan portfolio, and the offering of new
products and
services.
Agricola's IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR). In
addition to the
challenging operating environment, Agricola's robust
capitalization and ample
and diversified deposit base highly influence its ratings. The
ratings also
consider Agricola's strong franchise, sound and stable
profitability and good
asset quality. The bank's performance has shown a proven
resilience to downturns
in economic cycles.
Agricola's IDR is currently constrained by the Country Ceiling
and, together
with its VR, remains two notches above El Salvador's Sovereign
Rating. Fitch
believes there is a close link between banks and sovereigns
credit risk (and
therefore ratings), and it is exceptional for banks to be rated
above their
domestic sovereign.
On the other hand, even in the absence of a strong stand alone
performance and
provided that the Country Ceiling remains unchanged, Agricola's
IDRs would
remain at the same level given the support it would likely
receive from its
parent, Bancolombia (rated 'BBB'/Positive Outlook by Fitch),
should it be
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The rating of the notes is in line with Agricola's IDR and is
therefore
sensitive to any changes in the latter.
The Negative Outlook for Agricola's IDR reflects that an
eventual downgrade of
El Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Negative Outlook) could
result in a lower
Country Ceiling. This would, in turn, lead to a downgrade of
Agricola's IDRs.
If the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB-' and
the Rating Outlook
is revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely that
Agricola's IDR
would also be affirmed with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch currently rates Agricola as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Viability Rating 'bb+';
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Support '3';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior unsecured debt long-term rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior secured debt long-term rating 'AAA(slv)'.
