(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank
Limited's (Kiwibank)
Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' and
'AA+', respectively. The Outlook is positive. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary. Today's rating action has no
impact on the
ratings of Kiwibank's covered bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings reflect Fitch's
view that the
bank is a core subsidiary of New Zealand Post (NZ Post) and is
ultimately a
wholly-owned enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign (Foreign
Currency Long Term
IDR: AA/Stable). The agency believes that in times of
difficulty, there is an
extremely high likelihood of support from the sovereign through
NZ Post.
Additionally, NZ Post provides an explicit unlimited guarantee
for the bank's
unsecured debt including customer deposits. Kiwibank accounted
for 94% of NZ
Post's assets and 71% of its net profit after tax at end-1H15.
The positive Outlook reflects the Outlook for the sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
Kiwibank's VR is reflective of its moderate franchise resulting
in limited
pricing power relative to the major banks. The bank holds about
4% total lending
market share. Key operations focus on retail lending through the
bank's branch
network and outlets of New Zealand Post. The bank has entered a
phase of less
aggressive growth, resulting in a conservative risk appetite.
Kiwibank's
commercial exposures remain small as a proportion of total
exposures relative to
peers.
The bank's capital ratios on a risk-weighted and
un-risk-weighted basis have
continued to strengthen, further reducing the gap between its
domestic peers,
assisted by high internal capital generation. Fitch expects
capitalisation to
continue improving in the short to medium term although at a
slower rate as the
bank has commenced paying dividends to the parent.
Fitch believes asset quality is likely to remain stable in FY16,
supported by
the prevailing economic environment and reflective of the bank's
strengthened
underwriting standards and focus on residential mortgages.
Kiwibank assesses
loan serviceability at rates substantially above the prevailing
variable rate,
mitigating the risk of sharp increases in lending rates.
Fitch believes Kiwibank's operating efficiency will improve in
the medium term
as a result of its technology investments and operational
restructuring.
Earnings could be susceptible to market competition and the
easing interest rate
cycle. Growth in commission and fee revenue from the sale of
insurance and
wealth management products remains healthy and will support
longer term growth
prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings are sensitive
to changes to NZ
Post's and the Sovereign's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs. The
willingness and ability of these entities to support Kiwibank is
also a key
consideration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Kiwibank's VR could be pressured if its risk appetite were to be
compromised to
improve its company profile. This could result in weaker asset
quality, earnings
and capitalisation.
A notable improvement in the bank's capitalisation would be
required for
positive movement in the VR which does not appear likely in the
short term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kiwibank Limited:
Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook
Positive;
Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook
Positive;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA';
Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+'; and
Commercial Paper Programme affirmed at 'F1+'.
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0151
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986943">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.