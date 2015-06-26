(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bank of China
Ltd.'s (BOC) proposed long-term notes issued under its
medium-term note (MTN)
programme an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)'. The bank
plans to issue
various notes dominated in USD, EUR, CNY and SGD from its
branches in Hong Kong,
Hungary, Abu Dhabi and Singapore.
The notes will be issued under BOC's USD20bn MTN programme. The
MTN programme
was first rated 'A'/'F1' by Fitch on 9 December 2013, and
subsequently affirmed
on 5 September 2014. The size of this MTN programme was
increased to USD20bn
from USD10bn on 18 June 2015 to support BOC's asset expansion.
The proceeds from the notes will be used primarily to support
BOC's overseas
asset growth and its funding needs for China's One Belt One Road
development
strategy. BOC expects to have network coverage in more than half
of the
countries along the One Belt One Road route, either by organic
growth or through
acquisitions. BOC also plans to extend USD20bn in credit to
related projects and
entities in 2015 and aims to lend another USD100bn over the next
three years.
The issue amount and maturity structure will be finalised upon
settlement. The
final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to
the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch's view, the branches in Hong Kong, Hungary, Abu Dhabi
and Singapore
are part of the same legal entity, BOC. Therefore, the notes to
be issued under
the MTN programme represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDR is underpinned by the
agency's expectations
of an extremely high probability of support from the Chinese
government in the
event of stress.
The 'A(EXP)' rating assigned to the notes issued from the BOC
Hungarian branch
is higher than the country ceiling of 'BBB' for Hungary,
underpinned by our
expectation of full support from the bank's headquarters to the
branch.
A default on notes issued by its Hungarian branch would be
considered a default
by BOC. The MTN Programme contains a cross default clause,
whereby a default on
any notes exceeding USD25m will accelerate the repayment of
other tranches.
Hence, we believe the likelihood of BOC allowing a default on
notes issued by
its Hungarian branch to be remote, as this would bring
substantial reputational
damage to the bank.
Moreover, Fitch is not aware of any restrictions on how notes
issued by the
Hungarian branch are to be repaid. That means BOC would be
expected to utilise
resources from within its global branch network to meet
obligations due to
noteholders, and we believe all noteholders will be domiciled
outside Hungary.
Therefore, our view is that the country ceiling (which captures
transfer and
convertibility risks) for Hungary will not constrain the rating
assigned to the
notes issued by BOC's Hungarian branch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated
to changes in
BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and
timely manner.
