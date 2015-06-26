(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on
HYDRA IV Funding
Corporation's series 1 bonds as follows:
JPY9.6bn* bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
*as of 25 June 2015
The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage
loans originated by
multiple originators in Japan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit
enhancement (CE)
is sufficient to support the current ratings.
The transaction is backed by two underlying senior beneficial
interests (BIs),
each of which is supported by subordination and ultimately
backed by their
respective mortgage loan pools. The delinquency and default
performance of the
remaining underlying pools has been stable with no significant
deterioration
since the previous rating action in September 2014.The CE level
of each of the
senior BIs is considered by Fitch to provide strong protection
against potential
future performance deterioration.
The transaction has sufficient liquidity enhancement in the form
of cash reserve
in the Hydra IV trust to support the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and
loss severities
from defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to
negative rating
actions. The CE levels for the rated bonds can support defaults
at least 2.4
times higher than assumed in Fitch's 'AAAsf' stress scenario for
one of two
remaining underlying pools. Fitch considers the other underlying
senior BIs as
fully cash-collateralised.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the underlying pools and the
transaction.
There were no findings that were material to this analysis.
Fitch has not
reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the
underlying pools
information or conducted a review of loan origination files as
part of its
ongoing monitoring.
The originator of the remaining underlying residential mortgage
loan pools is
The Momiji Bank, Ltd. The senior BIs backed by the residential
mortgage pools
originated by The Juroku Bank, Ltd. (formerly The Gifu Bank,
Ltd.), The Daito
Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd. have been fully
redeemed.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Naoki Saito
Director
+81 3 3288 2631
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess the rating was Shinsei
Trust & Banking
Co., Ltd. as trustee and calculation agent.
