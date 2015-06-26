(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on HYDRA IV Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds as follows: JPY9.6bn* bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable *as of 25 June 2015 The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current ratings. The transaction is backed by two underlying senior beneficial interests (BIs), each of which is supported by subordination and ultimately backed by their respective mortgage loan pools. The delinquency and default performance of the remaining underlying pools has been stable with no significant deterioration since the previous rating action in September 2014.The CE level of each of the senior BIs is considered by Fitch to provide strong protection against potential future performance deterioration. The transaction has sufficient liquidity enhancement in the form of cash reserve in the Hydra IV trust to support the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss severities from defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to negative rating actions. The CE levels for the rated bonds can support defaults at least 2.4 times higher than assumed in Fitch's 'AAAsf' stress scenario for one of two remaining underlying pools. Fitch considers the other underlying senior BIs as fully cash-collateralised. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the underlying pools and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the underlying pools information or conducted a review of loan origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. The originator of the remaining underlying residential mortgage loan pools is The Momiji Bank, Ltd. The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pools originated by The Juroku Bank, Ltd. (formerly The Gifu Bank, Ltd.), The Daito Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd. have been fully redeemed. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Naoki Saito Director +81 3 3288 2631 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Committee Chairperson Atsushi Kuroda Senior Director +81 3 3288 2692 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Sources of Information: The source of information used to assess the rating was Shinsei Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. as trustee and calculation agent. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 31 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987028">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.