(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an
update of the rating
migration and default experience of Fitch-rated global corporate
and structured
finance short-term ratings through 2014.
The low default rate persisted across the corporate finance
sector. Fitch
Ratings recorded three short-term corporate finance (financial
institution and
industrial) defaults in 2014. The resulting average 12-month
default rate for
2014 was 0.2%, below the 1990-2013 historical 12-month average
of 0.31%.
The ratio of downgrades to upgrades - year-over-year - for 2014
was a moderate
0.9 to 1. The share of corporate finance issuers downgraded -
3.1% in 2014 -
declined from over 6% recorded in 2013. The upgrade margin was
tighter, with
3.5% upgraded in 2014 compared with 2.4% in 2013.
For the second consecutive year, there were no upgrades or
downgrades
year-over-year registered for short-term structured finance
ratings in 2014. All
ratings either remained the same or were paid in full, with a
small balance of
less than 1% that were withdrawn.
The study is titled 'Fitch Ratings Global Short-Term Rating 2014
Transition and
Default Study' and is available on Fitch's web site under Credit
Market
Research.
Contacts:
Charlotte Needham
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0794
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Stephanie Mah
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0884
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch Ratings Global Short-Term Rating 2014 Transition and
Default Study
here
