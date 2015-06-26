(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on HYDRA V Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds as follows: JPY3.11bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable JPY1.34bn* Class S2 bonds affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable *as of 25 June 2015 The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current ratings. Of the four underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by their respective mortgage loan pools, three are senior BIs supported by subordination. The CE level of each senior BI has continued to increase and all are considered by Fitch to be well-protected against potential future performance deterioration. Also, as per transaction documentation, excess spread in the Hydra V Trust is available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from the trust, providing additional support to the bonds. The ratings of this transaction are constrained by exposure to the account bank in the Hydra V trust, which does not satisfy the agency's counterparty criteria to support 'AAAsf' ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss severities from defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to negative rating actions. However, the possibility of downgrade is considered remote as the bonds would be able to maintain 'AA+' ratings even if Fitch's default assumptions were 5.0 times higher than currently assumed in the agency's 'AA+sf' stress scenario. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the underlying pools and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the underlying pools information or conducted a review of loan origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. The originators of the remaining underlying residential mortgage loan pools are The Tottori Bank, Ltd., ARUHI Corporation (formerly SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd.), Toyota Finance Corporation and Shinsei Property Finance Co., Ltd. The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pools originated by The Fukushima Bank, Ltd. and Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd. have been fully redeemed. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Naoki Saito Director +81 3 3288 2631 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Committee Chairperson Atsushi Kuroda Senior Director +81 3 3288 2692 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Sources of Information: The sources of information used to assess the rating were Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited as trustee and Shinsei Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. as service entrustee. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 31 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987029">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.